Inverness child care worker struck off for embezzling £1,600 from service user

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness child care worker struck off for embezzling £1,600 from service user

Daniel MacLeod's actions have been described as an "abuse of trust".

By David Mackay
Adult woman mother holding hands of little child daughter
A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock

A child care worker from Inverness has been struck off after embezzling more than £1,600 from a service user.

Daniel MacLeod was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court of pocketing the money.

Now the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has struck off Mr MacLeod following their own disciplinary hearings.

‘An abuse of trust’

Residential child care worker Mr MacLeod was convicted of embezzling £1672.75 by fraud following an Inverness Sheriff Court hearing in October last year.

Documents from the SSSC say on or around November 8 and November 22 in 2019 he pretended that he had carried out support work for a service user, identified as AA.

He submitted fake invoices to pretend he had done the work.

Following a disciplinary hearing, the SSSC ruled his fitness to practise had been impaired, adding that his conviction displayed a “deep-seated attitudinal issue incompatible with the social care sector”.

Exterior view of Inverness Justice Centre.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The SSSC report said Mr MacLeod had not demonstrated “any insight or regret” and he had not engaged with the council’s own investigation.

The decision notice added: “Your criminal conviction for fraud demonstrates that you have a significant disregard for the law.

“You have shown that you are prepared to act in a dishonest manner that breaches the trust placed in you to carry out caring duties.

“Theft from a service provider or employer can have a significant impact on the availability of funds and resources for other vulnerable service users or services.

“You have abused the trust placed in you by a service provider and the SSSC. Your actions are fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.”

The SSSC report said there were “no factors” in favour of Mr MacLeod.

More from Crime & Courts

A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock
'I slice people': Man threatened to behead bookmaker after she finished work
A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock
Repeat offender dodges seven year sentence over THIRD conviction
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Five points for man who reversed into unmarked police car
Former football coach Mark McAuley.
Jail for Highland football coach who groomed and abused boys
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with kitchen knife outside strip club had it 'for protection'
A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock
Man hurled racist abuse at Inverness train staff amid cancellations
A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock
Man downed cans of Dragon Soop before biting friend on the nose
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen.
Man, 80, who flew from Asia to Aberdeen over £50 row may have fled…
A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock
Woman charged following disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
A disciplinary hearing was held after Daniel MacLeod was convicted. Image: Shutterstock
Highland teacher in court again after breaking firearms law