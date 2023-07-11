Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women’s manager – becoming first full-time permanent women’s boss in Dons history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women’s manager – becoming first full-time permanent women’s boss in Dons history

The Reds have unveiled the former Watford Women's gaffer as the successor to former co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith.

By Ryan Cryle
New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster.
New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Aberdeen FC/Newsline Scotland.

Aberdeen Women’s new full-time manager has been revealed as Clinton Lancaster, who says he wants to bring success to the Reds.

The Dons have been without a permanent successor to former co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith since the duo left their positions in November.

Lancaster has signed a full-time contract – becoming the first full-time permanent women’s boss in Aberdeen FC history.

Previously head coach of Watford Women, with experience in women’s, girls’ and boys’ football, Lancaster said: “When I spoke to the club, I could really see their vision for the team, and the wider project of developing the women’s football programme here at Aberdeen.

“I can see where the club wants to position itself going forward and that is something I was excited to be a part of.

“Despite being based down south, I am aware of size of this club and, of course, of the women’s league in Scotland.

“It’s a really competitive league and, ultimately, we want to continue to build on the great work carried out in recent seasons, but the aim is to become more competitive and challenge ourselves to deliver success.”

‘An experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher’ who has won promotion south of the border

Dons director of Football Steven Gunn believes the appointment of Clinton is an important milestone for Aberdeen Women, outlining the new boss’ credentials.

“After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted that Clinton is joining Aberdeen FC as our first ever full-time women’s team manager,” Gunn said.

“Clinton is an experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher who has been passionate and excited about the opportunity to drive the women’s game forward at our club.

“Having a wealth of experience in women’s and girl’s football, and player development, Clinton has enjoyed promotions with both Crystal Palace and Watford in his previous roles.

“We feel he has all the qualities required to build on the good work that has already been undertaken at Aberdeen FC over the last four seasons.”

Recruitment will be Lancaster’s early priority

Gavin Levey, the head of Aberdeen’s youth academy, took charge of the women’s side for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign following Hunter and Beith’s departures.

He would eventually steer them to ninth in SWPL 1 following the post-split fixtures – three points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

The new manager’s first priority will be to bolster his squad ahead of the top-flight campaign beginning in August.

Aberdeen Women will begin their new SWPL 1 campaign next month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Nadia Sopel, Eirinn McCafferty, Mya Christie, Loren Campbell and Millie Urquhart have all left the club for one reason or another during the close-season, with midfielder Brodie Greenwood’s exit for Hearts confirmed on Monday. 

Adding experience will also likely be at forefront of the Lancaster’s mind, as Aberdeen – whose remaining players returned for pre-season at the start of the week – ran with the youngest squad in SWPL 1 last season.

Last summer, five players moved on to paid semi-professional contracts, becoming the first paid female players in the club’s history.

Academy chief Levey previously confirmed, as well as appointing a full-time boss, Aberdeen Women will have more paid players next season, and it is as yet unclear whether this incentive could be used to entice new arrivals to the club before the season starts.

Aberdeen Women begin the new SWPL 1 campaign at home to Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, August 13.

