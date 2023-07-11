Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women’s manager – becoming first full-time permanent women’s boss in Dons history

Aberdeen Women’s new full-time manager has been revealed as Clinton Lancaster, who says he wants to bring success to the Reds.

The Dons have been without a permanent successor to former co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith since the duo left their positions in November.

Lancaster has signed a full-time contract – becoming the first full-time permanent women’s boss in Aberdeen FC history.

Previously head coach of Watford Women, with experience in women’s, girls’ and boys’ football, Lancaster said: “When I spoke to the club, I could really see their vision for the team, and the wider project of developing the women’s football programme here at Aberdeen.

“I can see where the club wants to position itself going forward and that is something I was excited to be a part of.

“Despite being based down south, I am aware of size of this club and, of course, of the women’s league in Scotland.

“It’s a really competitive league and, ultimately, we want to continue to build on the great work carried out in recent seasons, but the aim is to become more competitive and challenge ourselves to deliver success.”

‘An experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher’ who has won promotion south of the border

Dons director of Football Steven Gunn believes the appointment of Clinton is an important milestone for Aberdeen Women, outlining the new boss’ credentials.

“After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted that Clinton is joining Aberdeen FC as our first ever full-time women’s team manager,” Gunn said.

“Clinton is an experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher who has been passionate and excited about the opportunity to drive the women’s game forward at our club.

“Having a wealth of experience in women’s and girl’s football, and player development, Clinton has enjoyed promotions with both Crystal Palace and Watford in his previous roles.

“We feel he has all the qualities required to build on the good work that has already been undertaken at Aberdeen FC over the last four seasons.”

Recruitment will be Lancaster’s early priority

Gavin Levey, the head of Aberdeen’s youth academy, took charge of the women’s side for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign following Hunter and Beith’s departures.

He would eventually steer them to ninth in SWPL 1 following the post-split fixtures – three points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

The new manager’s first priority will be to bolster his squad ahead of the top-flight campaign beginning in August.

Nadia Sopel, Eirinn McCafferty, Mya Christie, Loren Campbell and Millie Urquhart have all left the club for one reason or another during the close-season, with midfielder Brodie Greenwood’s exit for Hearts confirmed on Monday.

Adding experience will also likely be at forefront of the Lancaster’s mind, as Aberdeen – whose remaining players returned for pre-season at the start of the week – ran with the youngest squad in SWPL 1 last season.

Last summer, five players moved on to paid semi-professional contracts, becoming the first paid female players in the club’s history.

Academy chief Levey previously confirmed, as well as appointing a full-time boss, Aberdeen Women will have more paid players next season, and it is as yet unclear whether this incentive could be used to entice new arrivals to the club before the season starts.

Aberdeen Women begin the new SWPL 1 campaign at home to Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, August 13.