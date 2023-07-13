Three charged after Aberdeen woman has more than £10,000 stolen in cyber theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three charged after Aberdeen woman has more than £10,000 stolen in cyber theft

Police executed search warrants across England following an investigation.

By David Mackay
Money was stolen from the victim's online accounts. Image: PA
Money was stolen from the victim's online accounts. Image: PA

Three people in England have been charged after a woman from Aberdeen had more than £10,000 stolen in a cyber theft.

The fraud comprised accessing the victim’s online finances.

Following the theft, an investigation was carried out by local officers before warrants were executed at properties in Essex, Kent and Northumberland.

Police have now confirmed two men, aged 31 and 26, and a 22-year-old woman have now been charged in connection with the incident.

All three are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson, from the police’s cyber-enabled crime team, said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised crime.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target victims, whom are often the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“If you, or anyone you know, has been a victim of cyber-enabled crime, the circumstances can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

