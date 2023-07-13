Three charged after Aberdeen woman has more than £10,000 stolen in cyber theft

Three people in England have been charged after a woman from Aberdeen had more than £10,000 stolen in a cyber theft.

The fraud comprised accessing the victim’s online finances.

Following the theft, an investigation was carried out by local officers before warrants were executed at properties in Essex, Kent and Northumberland.

Police have now confirmed two men, aged 31 and 26, and a 22-year-old woman have now been charged in connection with the incident.

All three are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson, from the police’s cyber-enabled crime team, said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling cyber-enabled organised crime.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target victims, whom are often the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“If you, or anyone you know, has been a victim of cyber-enabled crime, the circumstances can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”