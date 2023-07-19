Bar worker gave underage teen drink and drugs then choked her during illegal sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bar worker gave underage teen drink and drugs then choked her during illegal sex

Benjamin Lewis claimed to "love" the teenager and ignored a "friendly" warning from the girl's father about her age.

By Jenni Gee
Benjamin Lewis appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Benjamin Lewis appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man gave an underage teen girl drink and drugs and choked her during illegal sex, a court has heard.

Benjamin Lewis, 28, was living and working in the Kyle of Lochalsh area when he ignored a warning from the girl’s father about her age and pursued the illegal relationship.

But when he made plans to run away with the schoolgirl and she failed to meet up, he ended the relationship, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Lewis, a bar worker, admitted intercourse and sexual activity with an older child, as well as a charge of breaching his bail conditions by failing to appear at an earlier hearing. Despite the girl’s age, he was not charged with rape.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that Lewis and the girl, who was over 13 but under 16 at the time, were introduced in September of 2019 and began messaging each other on social media before the ‘relationship’ progressed.

Father’s ‘friendly reminder’

She said that the teenager’s father had become concerned when he noticed a “dramatic change in her behaviour” and later began to suspect Lewis could be involved.

Ms Hood said that prompted him to give Lewis a “friendly reminder” about his daughter’s age, telling him “he did not want to see the accused getting himself in trouble”.

However, the family’s fears were confirmed when they were sent screenshots of a chat between Lewis and a mutual friend.

In the messages, Lewis conceded he was aware of “the age” and said: “I love her, it is hard”. A second screenshot showed an image of the girl under a duvet.

The teenager was interviewed by police and social workers and admitted to the relationship.

The fiscal depute said: “She confirmed they spent a lot of time together, during which they consumed drugs and alcohol the accused had obtained.”

The girl went on to describe having sexual intercourse with the accused on a “nightly basis”.

“During this, he would place his hands around her neck and apply pressure to the neck area,” Ms Hood said.

Pair planned to ‘run away together’

The girl told officers that she and the accused had made plans “to run away together” but that she had failed to meet him to do this and he had ended their relationship as a result.

Sheriff Robert Frazer called for a criminal justice social work reports and deferred sentence until next month.

Solicitor David Paterson, for Lewis, reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

Lewis, now of Oxford Street, Maerdy, Wales, was placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.

 

