More than £4,000 raised to provide comfort during end-of-life care at Nairn Hospital

Donations totalling £4,000 have been received by Nairn Town & County Hospital to provide comfortable end-of-life care for patients.

The money was raised by local residents have gone to the League of Friends and the Highland Health Board Endowment Fund.

It all started in May when local Minister Steven Manders hosted a fundraising event for the League of Friends of Nairn Town & County Hospital.

At the event, organisers raised more than £2,000 to complete a second fully furnished community hospice room.

This included TVs, catering facilities, and extra beds for the patient’s family who stay overnight, improving the comfort and environment during end-of-life care.

Siblings Samantha and James Birkbeck have also done their part to fundraise for the Highland Health Board Endowment Fund.

Creating special experiences during difficult times.

Earlier this year, they ran the Inverness half marathon, raising around £2,500 following the death of their grandfather last December in Nairn.

They were so grateful for the care their grandfather received from doctors and nurses, which allowed him to pass away peacefully while being close to his family.

Ros Philip, district manager for Nairn Town & County Hospital, said: “All of the staff are so overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone involved in fundraising and are very grateful to them for their donations.”

“End-of-life care is never easy, but with these donations, we have been able to create a pleasant environment for patients and families which will hopefully make their experiences that little bit more special.

“These hospice rooms help keep local people local and avoid travelling to other facilities, which is one less thing to think about for family and friends wishing to visit.

“The money will continue to be put to good use to help create a positive experience and lasting impression to everyone who visits and works at Nairn Hospital.”