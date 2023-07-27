Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely

Krzystof Andruczak - who was wearing a gas mask and was in camouflage clothes - was also armed with two knives and a metal chain.

By Grant McCabe
Krzystof Andruczak faced police wearing a gas mask and was armed with a knife

A man who was shot to be brought under control having hurled petrol bombs at police is to remain in hospital.

Krzystof Andruczak turned on a team of officers who attended at his flat in Inverness on March 31 last year.

The officers luckily escaped any serious harm, but Andruczak left a nearly £2 million repair bill due to the damage caused at the block of flats.

During a clean-up, workmen went on to discover a cache of deadly weapons in the landing including a crossbow, bayonet, slingshot and hatchet.

Andruczak had faced a series of charges at a hearing in February which included the attempted murder of five police officers, wilful fire-raising and assault.

But, he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

A further hearing called at the High Court in Glasgow.

Facebook page showed pictures of knives and petrol bombs

Lord Matthews imposed a compulsion order without limit of time for Andruczak to remain at the State Hospital in Carstairs for treatment.

The court previously was told how Andruczak’s sister had raised concerns about him prior to the incident.

She was aware of photos on his Facebook page showing pictures of knives and bottles that appeared to contain petrol.

The woman went on to contact mental health officials, police and the local psychiatric hospital.

The constables were among those who later turned up at the flat in Polvanie View, Inverness to talk to Andruczak.

Officers decided to force entry although it appeared the door had been barricaded.

When police finally got in, Andrusczak was in a “crouched position” clutching a lit petrol bomb as if ready to launch it.

Police and fire crews in Polvanie View. Smoke is coming out the windows of the building
Police and fire crews at the scene in Polvanie View. Image: Jason Hedges

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh said: “There were numerous other unlit petrol bombs at his feet.

“One officer opened an internal door to act as a barrier.

“The constable felt a strong thud to the back of the door, heard smashing glass and then felt an intense burst of heat.”

Police retreated outside before Andrusczak hurled another petrol bomb from a window narrowly missing an officer.

He went on to lower himself down from his first-floor flat using a rope.

As the block billowed with smoke, Andruczak whipped out two knives from his waistband and started swinging a bike chain.

Police formed a cordon to try and contain him.

Firearms officers eventually arrived at the scene.

£2 million of damage to building

A taser was discharged twice and he was also hit with a rubber bullet, but it had no effect.

It was only when he was shot in the leg that he sank to the ground.

The hearing was told the damage Andruczak caused to the local authority building was “extensive”.

Mr Macintosh said the costs of repairs and having to rehouse other tenants was in the region of £1.8 million.

The court heard Andrusczak was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and did not “appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct”.

 

