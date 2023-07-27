Offices planned to become homes as Aberdeen law firm eyes up new HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Offices planned to become homes as Aberdeen law firm eyes up new HQ

Aberdein Considine is planning a move from their head office on Bon Accord Crescent.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdein Considine head office on Bon-Accord Crescent.
Aberdein Considine head office on Bon-Accord Crescent could be turned into flats. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen law firm is potentially eyeing up new headquarters as plans emerge for flats at its current offices.

Aberdein Considine took overtownhouses on Bon Accord Crescent in 2015, making their head office one of the largest in the city.

The five buildings were extended and refurbished as part of a £1 million expansion, which bosses hailed as an “exciting new chapter in the history of the firm”.

Aberdein Considine head office on Bon-Accord Crescent.
The expansion project also included opening up a new legal hub in Glasgow to house the business’ growing corporate and  commercial division. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

However, they have now revealed there are plans to relocate when their leases expire.

Staff will first vacate two of the buildings they currently call home, before moving out entirely.

What will happen to the offices?

Owners Assurance Homes are proposing to convert two of the townhouses back into flats.

A number of changes were made in 2015 to link the five buildings currently occupied by Aberdein Considine, making an extensive office space.

An additional coach house will be created under the proposals. Image: Create Studio Architecture Ltd.

But if the proposals go ahead, 8 and 9 Bon Accord Crescent would be separated again.

And 14 flats would be built inside.

A new coach house would be erected to the rear of the properties, where there would also be six extra parking spaces.

Plans for upmarket new flats in Bon Accord Crescent were approved in December 2021. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

The plans come as another office block just round the corner is also being converted into homes.

Work is already under way to turn the B-listed Archibald Simpson building into six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom penthouse.

Why do they want to create flats?

Assurance Homes argues this is a necessary move to secure the future of the category B-listed site, which has been used predominantly as offices for decades.

The aim is to bring more residents into the area and improve the building.

The developer claims it could otherwise fall into disrepair or become disused.

The existing buildings could be refurbished for repurposing. Image: Create Studio Architecture Ltd.

In the planning application, Assurance Homes adds: “It is not feasible to upgrade the fabric to a Grade A office standard, which places the potential for a continued office use at a disadvantage.

“This office use is further disadvantaged by the small number of parking spaces relative to the overall office area.”

Why is Aberdein Considine moving?

It is understood Aberdein Considine is eyeing up some new office premises in the city.

A spokeswoman said they will remain in their offices at 5-7 Bon Accord Crescent for the time being.

But eventually all staff will move out.

Aberdein Considine head office on Bon-Accord Crescent.
Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

However, she didn’t reveal the reason for the move or where the new office would be.

You can read more about the plans here. 

