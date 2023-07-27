Offices planned to become homes as Aberdeen law firm eyes up new HQ

An Aberdeen law firm is potentially eyeing up new headquarters as plans emerge for flats at its current offices.

Aberdein Considine took overtownhouses on Bon Accord Crescent in 2015, making their head office one of the largest in the city.

The five buildings were extended and refurbished as part of a £1 million expansion, which bosses hailed as an “exciting new chapter in the history of the firm”.

However, they have now revealed there are plans to relocate when their leases expire.

Staff will first vacate two of the buildings they currently call home, before moving out entirely.

What will happen to the offices?

Owners Assurance Homes are proposing to convert two of the townhouses back into flats.

A number of changes were made in 2015 to link the five buildings currently occupied by Aberdein Considine, making an extensive office space.

But if the proposals go ahead, 8 and 9 Bon Accord Crescent would be separated again.

And 14 flats would be built inside.

A new coach house would be erected to the rear of the properties, where there would also be six extra parking spaces.

The plans come as another office block just round the corner is also being converted into homes.

Work is already under way to turn the B-listed Archibald Simpson building into six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom penthouse.

Why do they want to create flats?

Assurance Homes argues this is a necessary move to secure the future of the category B-listed site, which has been used predominantly as offices for decades.

The aim is to bring more residents into the area and improve the building.

The developer claims it could otherwise fall into disrepair or become disused.

In the planning application, Assurance Homes adds: “It is not feasible to upgrade the fabric to a Grade A office standard, which places the potential for a continued office use at a disadvantage.

“This office use is further disadvantaged by the small number of parking spaces relative to the overall office area.”

Why is Aberdein Considine moving?

It is understood Aberdein Considine is eyeing up some new office premises in the city.

A spokeswoman said they will remain in their offices at 5-7 Bon Accord Crescent for the time being.

But eventually all staff will move out.

However, she didn’t reveal the reason for the move or where the new office would be.

You can read more about the plans here.