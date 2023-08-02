‘Boisterous banter’ boils over as haulage heavyweights clash at Grampian Truck Show

A man was left with a fractured cheekbone after friendly rivalries at Grampian Truck Show spilled over into violence.

Robert Elder, an HGV mechanic, had attended the popular event with his friend, a haulage contractor, when tempers boiled over in the bar area at Aberdeen Northern Marts, Thainstone.

The 30-year-old’s friend had been exchanging “boisterous banter” with an industry competitor when things went too far and the two began to grapple.

Elder took it upon himself to try and separate the pair and landed a punch to the side of the other man’s head.

‘Joking insults between men in competition with each other’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9pm April 23 last year while all parties were drinking at a bar area.

He said: “There was a disagreement, at which point there was an altercation between the complainer and another party, which resulted in the two males falling to the floor.

“As the complainer got back to his feet, the accused proceeded to punch him in the right-hand side of his face.”

All parties were then pulled apart by other guests at the event.

The complainer was later found to have suffered a fracture to his cheekbone.

Elder pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had attended the show through his employment as an HGV mechanic.

‘It’s a decision made in the spur of the moment’

He explained Elder’s friend had been in conversation with a competitor in the bar area.

Mr Hardie said: “The conversation is described by witnesses as being boisterous banter, goading and joking insults between men in competition with each other.”

However, as the group drank more alcohol, the “jokes fell flatter” until the complainer grabbed Elder’s friend by the collar.

The solicitor said: “Various individuals tried to separate them but were unsuccessful.”

He said the two men grappled together, moving through the crowd of people until Elder became involved and threw a punch at the man.

Mr Hardie explained: “It’s prompted by his concern for his friend, but it’s excessive.

“It’s a decision made in the spur of the moment contributed to by the amount of alcohol taken.”

He added that the complainer was ejected from the event by staff following the incident, and only attended hospital for his injury around a week later.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Elder, of Woodlea Grove, Glenrothes, £320.

