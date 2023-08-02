‘Boisterous banter’ boils over as haulage heavyweights clash at Grampian Truck Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Boisterous banter’ boils over as haulage heavyweights clash at Grampian Truck Show

Robert Elder's friend had been "goading" and exchanging "joking insults" with an industry rival when things went too far and the two began to grapple.

By Danny McKay
Grampian Truck Show at the Thainstone Centre. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Grampian Truck Show at the Thainstone Centre. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A man was left with a fractured cheekbone after friendly rivalries at Grampian Truck Show spilled over into violence.

Robert Elder, an HGV mechanic, had attended the popular event with his friend, a haulage contractor, when tempers boiled over in the bar area at Aberdeen Northern Marts, Thainstone.

The 30-year-old’s friend had been exchanging “boisterous banter” with an industry competitor when things went too far and the two began to grapple.

Elder took it upon himself to try and separate the pair and landed a punch to the side of the other man’s head.

‘Joking insults between men in competition with each other’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9pm April 23 last year while all parties were drinking at a bar area.

He said: “There was a disagreement, at which point there was an altercation between the complainer and another party, which resulted in the two males falling to the floor.

“As the complainer got back to his feet, the accused proceeded to punch him in the right-hand side of his face.”

Grampian Truck Show at the Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

All parties were then pulled apart by other guests at the event.

The complainer was later found to have suffered a fracture to his cheekbone.

Elder pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had attended the show through his employment as an HGV mechanic.

‘It’s a decision made in the spur of the moment’

He explained Elder’s friend had been in conversation with a competitor in the bar area.

Mr Hardie said: “The conversation is described by witnesses as being boisterous banter, goading and joking insults between men in competition with each other.”

However, as the group drank more alcohol, the “jokes fell flatter” until the complainer grabbed Elder’s friend by the collar.

The solicitor said: “Various individuals tried to separate them but were unsuccessful.”

He said the two men grappled together, moving through the crowd of people until Elder became involved and threw a punch at the man.

Mr Hardie explained: “It’s prompted by his concern for his friend, but it’s excessive.

“It’s a decision made in the spur of the moment contributed to by the amount of alcohol taken.”

He added that the complainer was ejected from the event by staff following the incident, and only attended hospital for his injury around a week later.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Elder, of Woodlea Grove, Glenrothes, £320.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

