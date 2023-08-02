Stagecoach: What is happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie?

Stagecoach bosses have revealed changes will be made to the 38 Elgin to Buckie route later this month.

Following a reader’s concerns, The Press and Journal pressed the operator for answers about the future of the service.

It is understood some passengers have struggled to get updates on the situation.

Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray

The shortage of Stagecoach drivers has caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray in recent months.

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area.

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers are among the reasons blamed for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Last year, four teenagers, aged 14 and 13, were charged by police after a Stagecoach driver was assaulted in Keith.

Meanwhile Stagecoach has previously stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

What is happening to Elgin to Buckie route?

The 38 Elgin to Buckie route has been affected by these issues.

The current circular route has 26 stops departing from Elgin bus station and ending at Shanks Lane in Buckie.

Now Stagecoach bosses say the service will remain.

However it will operate as a Buckie town centre service only.

Passengers wanting to travel between Buckie and Elgin will have to take the 35 service connection from Church Street.

Stagecoach North Scotland Business Development Director William Mainus said: “I would like to assure customers that service 38 is here to stay.

“However will be subject to some changes from 21st August when the service will operate as a Buckie town service only following the existing local route, with connections at Church Street with Service 35 for travel to and from Elgin.”