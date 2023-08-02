Stagecoach: What is happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Stagecoach: What is happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie?

From August 21, there will be changes to the 38 Elgin to Buckie route.

By Sean McAngus
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Changes will be made to number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Stagecoach bosses have revealed changes will be made to the 38 Elgin to Buckie route later this month.

Following a reader’s concerns, The Press and Journal pressed the operator for answers about the future of the service.

It is understood some passengers have struggled to get updates on the situation.

Elgin bus station
Elgin bus station. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray

The shortage of Stagecoach drivers has caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray in recent months.

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area.

Elgin bus station
Groups of youths have been causing disruption at Elgin bus station. Picture by Jason Hedges

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers are among the reasons blamed for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Last year, four teenagers, aged 14 and 13, were charged by police after a Stagecoach driver was assaulted in Keith.

Meanwhile Stagecoach has previously stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

What is happening to Elgin to Buckie route?

The 38 Elgin to Buckie route has been affected by these issues.

The current circular route has 26 stops departing from Elgin bus station and ending at Shanks Lane in Buckie.

Buckie High Street
Buckie High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now Stagecoach bosses say the service will remain.

However it will operate as a Buckie town centre service only.

Passengers wanting to travel between Buckie and Elgin will have to take the 35 service connection from Church Street.

Stagecoach North Scotland Business Development Director William Mainus said: “I would like to assure customers that service 38 is here to stay.

“However will be subject to some changes from 21st August when the service will operate as a Buckie town service only following the existing local route, with connections at Church Street with Service 35 for travel to and from Elgin.”

More from Moray

Breaking new image
A96 closed near Forres due to three-vehicle collision
Ewan Findlay headshot with black and white police stock image
Aberlour man Ewan Findlay reported missing
Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market
Lucy Stewart and the Lossiemouth Jets. Image: Claire Stewart.
'I struggle to breathe as my windpipe is floppy': Elgin schoolgirl born with rare…
Addressing illegal parking and the urban gull menace in Elgin are just two of the challenges facing Moray councillors as they return from their summer break. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From swooping gulls to creaking schools: Five challenges awaiting Moray councillors after their summer…
Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Andrew Wright, motorcyclist killed on Sunday.
Tributes paid to Elgin biker Andrew Wright killed in A96 crash
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Samuel Bliss spat blood on police and claimed to have hepatitis Picture shows; Samuel Bliss, Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/10/2022
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he's not anti-Catholic
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Elgin town centre offices have been approved for new purpose.
New purpose for Elgin offices, Buckie outdoor gym area and Speyside glamping pods