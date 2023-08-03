Three men in Aberdeen charged after £25,000 of heroin uncovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men in Aberdeen charged after £25,000 of heroin uncovered

Police in Aberdeen and Liverpool worked as part of a county lines drug operation.

By Ross Hempseed
Hand in handcuffs and a blue gloved hand holding a bag of white powdered drugs
A stash of heroin was recovered by officers. Image: Shutterstock.

Three men have been charged following a police search of addresses in Aberdeen and Liverpool.

As part of a county lines operation in collaboration with Merseyside Police, officers searched five properties in Aberdeen and one in Liverpool.

On Wednesday, police uncovered heroin with an estimated street value of £25,000 as well as a significant quantity of cutting agent at addresses in both cities.

Three men, 21, 23 and 25 were eventually traced to an address in the Provost Fraser Drive area of Aberdeen.

Three men charged in Aberdeen

Police confirmed they have been charged with in connection with drugs offences.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

DS Sam Harris, of the north-east division CID, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for their assistance in this investigation.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt those involved in operating and profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“We will continue to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in the north-east of Scotland.”

