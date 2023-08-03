Three men in Aberdeen charged after £25,000 of heroin uncovered

Three men have been charged following a police search of addresses in Aberdeen and Liverpool.

As part of a county lines operation in collaboration with Merseyside Police, officers searched five properties in Aberdeen and one in Liverpool.

On Wednesday, police uncovered heroin with an estimated street value of £25,000 as well as a significant quantity of cutting agent at addresses in both cities.

Three men, 21, 23 and 25 were eventually traced to an address in the Provost Fraser Drive area of Aberdeen.

Three men charged in Aberdeen

Police confirmed they have been charged with in connection with drugs offences.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

DS Sam Harris, of the north-east division CID, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for their assistance in this investigation.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt those involved in operating and profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“We will continue to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in the north-east of Scotland.”