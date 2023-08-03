Four Highland nominations for Scottish Squash annual awards in October

Four nominees from the Highlands will be aiming for glory at the Scottish Squash annual awards later this year.

Two Highland Clubs will go head-to-head in the race for club of the year, with Inverness Tennis and Squash Club and Sutherland Squash Club making the final shortlist of three – along with Aberdeen University Squash Club.

Inverness Tennis and Squash Club’s Malcolm Mackay is in the running for the coach of the year award, while Scotland’s top ranked squash player Greg Lobban is in the running for senior player of the year.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 7 at Glasgow University Union.

The Inverness Club was nominated after the formation of the Inverness Red Kites women’s group which attracts 25 regular participants.

This season also saw the city club winning the women’s national league in the first year they entered the competition, securing a spot in European competition this September.

Inverness Tennis and Squash Club manager Ailsa Polworth said: “We are delighted to be nominated for Scottish Squash ‘club of the year.’

“There are a lot of great clubs across Scotland doing fantastic things for the development of squash and we are extremely honoured to be recognised for our efforts.”

Sutherland Squash Club have experienced similar growth this year, having expanded participation in its junior section to over 70 regular players in just one year.

Having secured over £2,500 of funding from Aldi, the club have ambitions plans to grow in the years to come.

Club Secretary Frank MacCulloch said: “It is fantastic news that the work being done in our small club to promote squash specifically amongst the junior category is being recognised by Scottish Squash.

“We are very grateful for the support provided from our sponsors and parents to help us achieve such a positive result.”

Success for Highland region

Mackay’s strong focus on beginner squash players and coaching of the Inverness Red Kites along with his encyclopaedic knowledge of the game were highlighted by those that nominated him for the coach of the year accolade.

He said: “I am delighted to be nominated for Scottish Squash ‘coach of the year.’

“It is great to know that people have nominated me, and it is an honour to be recognised when there are so many great coaches across Scotland.”

Highlands and Islands Squash Association President John Georgeson said: “It is great to see so many from the region being recognised for all the hard work they put into the sport; from clubs, to coaching, and professional squash.

“So many from the Highland Region enjoy playing squash and it is thanks to these people and clubs, and many more, that allow this to happen.”