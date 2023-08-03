Four Highland nominations for Scottish Squash annual awards in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four Highland nominations for Scottish Squash annual awards in October

The awards will take place in Glasgow later this year.

By Andy Skinner
Sutherland Squash Club, who have been nominated for club of the year at the Scottish Squash annual awards 2023.
Sutherland Squash Club, who have been nominated for club of the year at the Scottish Squash annual awards 2023.

Four nominees from the Highlands will be aiming for glory at the Scottish Squash annual awards later this year.

Two Highland Clubs will go head-to-head in the race for club of the year, with Inverness Tennis and Squash Club and Sutherland Squash Club making the final shortlist of three – along with Aberdeen University Squash Club.

Inverness Tennis and Squash Club’s Malcolm Mackay is in the running for the coach of the year award, while Scotland’s top ranked squash player Greg Lobban is in the running for senior player of the year.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 7 at Glasgow University Union.

Highland squash star Greg Lobban.
Greg Lobban.

The Inverness Club was nominated after the formation of the Inverness Red Kites women’s group which attracts 25 regular participants.

This season also saw the city club winning the women’s national league in the first year they entered the competition, securing a spot in European competition this September.

Inverness Tennis and Squash Club manager Ailsa Polworth said: “We are delighted to be nominated for Scottish Squash ‘club of the year.’

“There are a lot of great clubs across Scotland doing fantastic things for the development of squash and we are extremely honoured to be recognised for our efforts.”

Sutherland Squash Club have experienced similar growth this year, having expanded participation in its junior section to over 70 regular players in just one year.

Having secured over £2,500 of funding from Aldi, the club have ambitions plans to grow in the years to come.

Club Secretary Frank MacCulloch said: “It is fantastic news that the work being done in our small club to promote squash specifically amongst the junior category is being recognised by Scottish Squash.

“We are very grateful for the support provided from our sponsors and parents to help us achieve such a positive result.”

Success for Highland region

Mackay’s strong focus on beginner squash players and coaching of the Inverness Red Kites along with his encyclopaedic knowledge of the game were highlighted by those that nominated him for the coach of the year accolade.

Inverness Tennis and Squash Club coach Malcolm Mackay, who has been shortlisted for coach of the year at the Scottish Squash annual awards 2023.

He said: “I am delighted to be nominated for Scottish Squash ‘coach of the year.’

“It is great to know that people have nominated me, and it is an honour to be recognised when there are so many great coaches across Scotland.”

Highlands and Islands Squash Association President John Georgeson said: “It is great to see so many from the region being recognised for all the hard work they put into the sport; from clubs, to coaching, and professional squash.

“So many from the Highland Region enjoy playing squash and it is thanks to these people and clubs, and many more, that allow this to happen.”

