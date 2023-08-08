Foreign tourists in court after two serious crashes on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign tourists in court after two serious crashes on A9

A German and American have both been charged with dangerous driving after separate incidents on Saturday.

By David Love
A 'serious crash' occurred on the A9 just south of Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Two foreign tourists have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court following two separate crashes on the A9 at the weekend.

The first happened at the Ralia junction, near Newtonmore, shortly before 2pm on Saturday and involved a white Vauxhall Crossland and a blue Jaguar XF.

Two passengers from the Vauxhall – a 55-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged.

Two female passengers, aged 61 and 55, from the Jaguar were taken to the same hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 58-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, German national Gunter Schmeig, made no plea to charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

The road reopened initially under traffic management and was fully cleared by around 8.20pm.

The second crash happened near the Lynwilg junction, south of Aviemore, around 5.25pm on the same day and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, a black Land Rover Discovery, a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Volkswagen Amarok.

A 17-year-old male passenger from the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 54-year-old woman from the same vehicle was also taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Police confirmed that no one else was injured.

The 56-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, American David Margil from Massachusetts, made no plea to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

The road was closed for just under two hours.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our investigation into both of these incidents is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information that has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed either incident or who may have dashcam footage.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 1989 for Newtonmore or 2884 for Aviemore, both of August 5, 2023.”

