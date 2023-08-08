Three cars stolen in space of just 48 hours in Kirkwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three cars stolen in space of just 48 hours in Kirkwall

Police area urging Kirkwall residents to review their CCTV or ring doorbell footage to assist with their investigations

By Michelle Henderson
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Officers are urging residents and business owners to check their CCTV and doorbell footage to assist with their inquiries. Image: Police Scotland.

Three cars have stolen from outside their owners’ homes in just 48 hours.

Police in Kirkwall are urging motorists to be vigilant and lock their cars and homes, with their keys well out of sight, following the thieving spree.

In the first incident, a red Ford Focus was taken from King Harold Kloss in the early hours of Saturday between 2am and 8.10am.

A white VW Golf was stolen from Annfield Park some time between 10pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

In the early hours of Monday morning – between the hours of 2.30am and 3am – a blue Ford Ranger was stolen from The Crafty.

A white VW Golf was stolen from Annfield Park at the weekend. Image: Google Street View.

Police have confirmed all vehicles have since been recovered from different areas of the Orkney town.

Kirkwall property owners urged to review CCTV footage

Officers are urging residents and business owners to check their CCTV footage to assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Eric Bruce, from Kirkwall Police Station, said: “Thankfully each car has been found and will be back with their owners after police procedures have been carried out.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public to ensure that their vehicles and houses are locked and secured to prevent any opportunists carrying out similar incidents.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

