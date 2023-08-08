Three cars stolen in space of just 48 hours in Kirkwall

Three cars have stolen from outside their owners’ homes in just 48 hours.

Police in Kirkwall are urging motorists to be vigilant and lock their cars and homes, with their keys well out of sight, following the thieving spree.

In the first incident, a red Ford Focus was taken from King Harold Kloss in the early hours of Saturday between 2am and 8.10am.

A white VW Golf was stolen from Annfield Park some time between 10pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

In the early hours of Monday morning – between the hours of 2.30am and 3am – a blue Ford Ranger was stolen from The Crafty.

Police have confirmed all vehicles have since been recovered from different areas of the Orkney town.

Kirkwall property owners urged to review CCTV footage

Officers are urging residents and business owners to check their CCTV footage to assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Eric Bruce, from Kirkwall Police Station, said: “Thankfully each car has been found and will be back with their owners after police procedures have been carried out.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public to ensure that their vehicles and houses are locked and secured to prevent any opportunists carrying out similar incidents.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.