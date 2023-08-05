‘Serious’ crash blocks A9 at Newtonmore – just 12 miles from second crash at Alvie

Emergency services are dealing with two crashes on the A9.

The road is blocked in two sections following the incidents, which happened about 12 miles apart at Newtonmore and Alvie.

The first incident at Newtonmore has been described as “serious”, with police, fire and ambulance crews called out just before 5pm.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

The A9 has been shut southbound at the junction with the B9150 Newtonmore road, and northbound traffic is also restricted.

Police are warning of delays for spectators attempting to leave the UCI at Nevis Range.

Diversions are being urged to take the A82 Fort William to Inverness road instead.

Four-vehicles involved in Alvie crash

Just half an hour after the Newtonmore call came in, crews were sent to the A9 near Alvie.

The A9 Lynwilg to the A86 Overpass has been restricted in both directions due to the four-vehicle collision.

Five pumps and a heavy rescue unit have been sent to the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

More as we get it.