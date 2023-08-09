Change of venue for British and Irish tug o’ war competition in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Change of venue for British and Irish tug o’ war competition in Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Cooper Park in Elgin is the new venue for the British and Irish Tug o' War Championships taking place this weekend. Image: DC Thomson . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .05/07/14
Final preparations are being put in place for the British and Irish tug o’ war championships.

The two-day event is being held in Elgin for the first time this weekend.

It will bring hundreds of competitors and spectators to the town. It is also hoped it will give a much-needed cash injection to the local economy.

A last minute change of venue has been made.

Where will Elgin tug o’ war be held?

Competitors will now take the strain at Cooper Park from around 9.30am on Saturday, when the national teams will take centre stage.

Club competitions will get under way from the same time on Sunday.

The championships were originally expected to be held at Morriston Playing Fields.

However David Mckenzie, one of the organisers of the event, said there had been a “slight hiccup” with the original venue.

But he encouraged people to go along and cheer on the competitors.

A sunny view of Cooper Park in Elgin, where the tug o' war championships have moved to.
Elgin’s Cooper Park is the new venue for the British and Irish Tug o’ War Championships taking place this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Mckenzie said: “The championships are going to be in Cooper Park now.

“It’s more central and could well attract more folk along.

“Now it’s just getting on with the job and setting up for what should be a great event.”

Entertainer Robert Lovie will commentate on the action over the weekend, which is free for spectators to attend.

Friday is the deadline for team entries. Those interested should register through the Scottish Tug of War Association’s Facebook page.

Elgin hosts tug o’ war for first time

Scotland hosts the competition every five years, taking its turn along with England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The last time it came to the north-east was 14 years ago when it was held in Banff.

There are light and heavy categories for both women and men, and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women.

Junior competitions will also be held.

Elgin Community Council helped organisers bring the event to the town for the first time.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “Now it`s all go to get everything in place for Saturday when the national teams compete.”

