Change of venue for British and Irish tug o’ war competition in Elgin

Final preparations are being put in place for the British and Irish tug o’ war championships.

The two-day event is being held in Elgin for the first time this weekend.

It will bring hundreds of competitors and spectators to the town. It is also hoped it will give a much-needed cash injection to the local economy.

A last minute change of venue has been made.

Where will Elgin tug o’ war be held?

Competitors will now take the strain at Cooper Park from around 9.30am on Saturday, when the national teams will take centre stage.

Club competitions will get under way from the same time on Sunday.

The championships were originally expected to be held at Morriston Playing Fields.

However David Mckenzie, one of the organisers of the event, said there had been a “slight hiccup” with the original venue.

But he encouraged people to go along and cheer on the competitors.

Mr Mckenzie said: “The championships are going to be in Cooper Park now.

“It’s more central and could well attract more folk along.

“Now it’s just getting on with the job and setting up for what should be a great event.”

Entertainer Robert Lovie will commentate on the action over the weekend, which is free for spectators to attend.

Friday is the deadline for team entries. Those interested should register through the Scottish Tug of War Association’s Facebook page.

Elgin hosts tug o’ war for first time

Scotland hosts the competition every five years, taking its turn along with England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The last time it came to the north-east was 14 years ago when it was held in Banff.

There are light and heavy categories for both women and men, and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women.

Junior competitions will also be held.

Elgin Community Council helped organisers bring the event to the town for the first time.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “Now it`s all go to get everything in place for Saturday when the national teams compete.”

