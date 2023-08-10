Sacked farm worker hit forklift with hammer as it tried to move vehicle

A sacked farm worker attacked a forklift with a hammer after tensions with other employees boiled over.

Alex Johnson reacted angrily when one of the other workers at Slains Park Farm in Kinneff threatened to use the forklift to move his vehicle.

The 33-year-old had had his employment on the farm terminated when his relationship with the owners soured following an industrial accident.

But, having lived on site with his family, Johnson remained there for a period, during which time hostilities intensified and escalated.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 4 after Johnson’s employment had been terminated the month before.

‘Emotions and tensions were running high’

She said at around 7.30am a farm employee found Johnson’s truck in a position that “hindered” large vehicles from accessing the loading bay.

Ms Stewart said Johnson “refused” to move his truck on being asked and an argument ensued.

The fiscal depute said Johnson started shouting and was seen to emerge from his home with a metal hammer.

She told the court the employee drove a forklift up to Johnson’s truck, and Johnson responded by swinging the hammer against the frame of the forklift, close to where the man was sitting.

Johnson then repeatedly struck the forklift with the hammer while screaming: “Get the f****** police then.”

Police were then called and Johnson was arrested.

Johnson, now of Castlegarth, Thornton-le-Dale, England, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possession of an offensive weapon.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had suffered an accident at the farm in May 2022, following which relations between him and management “became strained”.

He said Johnson’s partner felt they were being “deliberately targeted” by staff in an effort to force them out.

‘High degree of provocation’

The solicitor said Johnson did move his truck when asked initially, but a worker asked him to move again later the same day, claiming it was still in the way.

Mr Burnett said Johnson’s partner heard several loud bangs on the door and was met by an “extremely angry and irate” farm worker.

During the incident, the couple’s youngest child was woken by the disturbance and the woman, who was heavily pregnant was struck in the hip by the door.

Mr Burnett said: “The witness goes and gets the forklift truck and takes it to the accused’s vehicle to move it himself.

“It’s making contact with his pickup truck.

“Mr Johnson picks up the hammer and strikes the forklift with it.”

The lawyer accepted his client had crossed a line when he warned: “If anybody wants it, I’ll wrap it round their heads as well.”

However, he highlighted that there was a “great deal of provocation”.

He said: “This was a situation entirely engineered by the Crown witnesses.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said: “Having heard all the circumstances, I do consider there was a high degree of provocation and emotions and tensions were running high.”

She fined Johnson £210.

