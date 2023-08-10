Sacked farm worker hit forklift with hammer as it tried to move vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sacked farm worker hit forklift with hammer as it tried to move vehicle

Alex Johnson reacted angrily when one of the other workers at Slains Park Farm in Kinneff threatened to use the forklift to move his vehicle.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A sacked farm worker attacked a forklift with a hammer after tensions with other employees boiled over.

The 33-year-old had had his employment on the farm terminated when his relationship with the owners soured following an industrial accident.

But, having lived on site with his family, Johnson remained there for a period, during which time hostilities intensified and escalated.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 4 after Johnson’s employment had been terminated the month before.

‘Emotions and tensions were running high’

She said at around 7.30am a farm employee found Johnson’s truck in a position that “hindered” large vehicles from accessing the loading bay.

Ms Stewart said Johnson “refused” to move his truck on being asked and an argument ensued.

The fiscal depute said Johnson started shouting and was seen to emerge from his home with a metal hammer.

She told the court the employee drove a forklift up to Johnson’s truck, and Johnson responded by swinging the hammer against the frame of the forklift, close to where the man was sitting.

Johnson then repeatedly struck the forklift with the hammer while screaming: “Get the f****** police then.”

Police were then called and Johnson was arrested.

Johnson, now of Castlegarth, Thornton-le-Dale, England, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possession of an offensive weapon.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had suffered an accident at the farm in May 2022, following which relations between him and management “became strained”.

He said Johnson’s partner felt they were being “deliberately targeted” by staff in an effort to force them out.

‘High degree of provocation’

The solicitor said Johnson did move his truck when asked initially, but a worker asked him to move again later the same day, claiming it was still in the way.

Mr Burnett said Johnson’s partner heard several loud bangs on the door and was met by an “extremely angry and irate” farm worker.

During the incident, the couple’s youngest child was woken by the disturbance and the woman, who was heavily pregnant was struck in the hip by the door.

Mr Burnett said: “The witness goes and gets the forklift truck and takes it to the accused’s vehicle to move it himself.

“It’s making contact with his pickup truck.

“Mr Johnson picks up the hammer and strikes the forklift with it.”

The lawyer accepted his client had crossed a line when he warned: “If anybody wants it, I’ll wrap it round their heads as well.”

However, he highlighted that there was a “great deal of provocation”.

He said: “This was a situation entirely engineered by the Crown witnesses.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said: “Having heard all the circumstances, I do consider there was a high degree of provocation and emotions and tensions were running high.”

She fined Johnson £210.

