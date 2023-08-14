Highland woman accused of attacking and killing her own sister

A woman is to stand trial accused of attacking and killing her own sister in the Highlands.

Jane Forey, 60, allegedly attacked Susan Hendrickson at her sibling’s home in Roy Bridge, Inverness-shire, on January 11 2022.

The culpable homicide charge states Susan was pushed or struck causing her to fall and hit her head.

It is said that she was left so severely hurt that she passed away at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital two days later.

Forey faces a separate charge of earlier assaulting her sister.

Not guilty pleas

This includes claims she was “aggressive and intimidating” towards her as well as allegations that Susan was hit and also had a knife brandished at her.

Forey is further accused of assaulting a man by pushing, punching and kicking him.

The case today called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where her legal team pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Lord Arthurson fixed a trial due to begin in June 2024.

Forey, also of Roy Bridge, remains on bail meantime.