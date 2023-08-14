Highland woman accused of attacking and killing her own sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland woman accused of attacking and killing her own sister

Jane Forey, 60, allegedly attacked Susan Hendrickson at her sibling's home in Roy Bridge, Inverness-shire, on January 11 2022.

By Grant McCabe
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.

A woman is to stand trial accused of attacking and killing her own sister in the Highlands.

Jane Forey, 60, allegedly attacked Susan Hendrickson at her sibling’s home in Roy Bridge, Inverness-shire, on January 11 2022.

The culpable homicide charge states Susan was pushed or struck causing her to fall and hit her head.

It is said that she was left so severely hurt that she passed away at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital two days later.

Forey faces a separate charge of earlier assaulting her sister.

Not guilty pleas

This includes claims she was “aggressive and intimidating” towards her as well as allegations that Susan was hit and also had a knife brandished at her.

Forey is further accused of assaulting a man by pushing, punching and kicking him.

The case today called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where her legal team pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Lord Arthurson fixed a trial due to begin in June 2024.

Forey, also of Roy Bridge, remains on bail meantime.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Man caught with drugs at north-east castle planned to supply friend
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Domestic abuser returned to prison after assaulting ex and sending her image of a…
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Oh sorry, I'm in the wrong house': Brazen thief caught red-handed during break-in
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Banker's deadly doorstep shooting was 'sexed up beyond belief' and Brenda Page 'would still…
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Unsolved murder investigations 'too important' to suffer from budget cuts, warns retiring detective
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Woman pulled pint glass from waistband and threw it at officer's face
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Unpaid work for Celtic fan who let off green flare during Aberdeen clash
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Spanish drug gang's Moray 'soldier' jailed after £250,000 of cocaine seized from shed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club