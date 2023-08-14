Special diving team to use sonar equipment in search for missing Hazel Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Special diving team to use sonar equipment in search for missing Hazel Nairn

An elite diving team will search for missing Scots gran.

By Shanay Taylor
Hazel Nairn
Hazel Nairn was swept away by the River don at Monymusk on November 18, prompting a huge search. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

An elite underwater diving team is being drafted in to use state-of-the-art sonar equipment as the search continues for Hazel Nairn.

Ms Nairn was walking home with her dog when she was swept away by the fast-flowing river during stormy weather last November.

In a bid to help find the 71-year-old, a diving team, Beneath the Surface, has been called to help following a plea from Mrs Nairn’s daughter, Anneka Gray.

Her family has never given up hope of finding the 71-year-old.

Search to begin within weeks

According to the Daily Mail, the search is expected to begin within the coming weeks.

A spokesman for Beneath the Surface said: “It’s a long, difficult stretch to search and it has been a considerably long time.

“We never give guarantees either way. We’re hopeful but we’ll need luck. It’s going to be difficult.

“Missing person searches are extremely difficult, especially water searches.”

Hazel Nairn with her daughter.
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mrs Gray has said that there “is still hope”.

A voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team based in Lancashire is being brought in.

It will be the first time divers have been deployed in the search for the missing Scots gran. 

‘There is still hope’

She added: “Divers were never utilised as it wasn’t considered an option by the police. I believe that if divers were involved from the outset, we might have found my mum.

“But there’s still hope.

“We are very thankful to Phil and his team. They deserve a medal for all they do. They are all volunteers but divers I think are the key.”

Mrs Gray said: ‘Even locating a piece of my mother’s clothing would provide some solace.

“We have found nothing except her purse and mobile phone near where she fell into the river.

“Our family and friends remain shocked at her absence. We want to find her and, if possible, scatter her ashes where she would have wanted.”

Superintendent David Howieson of Police Scotland said: “Thorough searches were conducted in challenging weather conditions. Any new leads will be thoroughly investigated.”

Police search stood down in January

A huge search operation was launched back in November, involving police and coastguards, and her beloved dog was found a week later.

Despite land and water searches, the teams found no trace of Ms Nairn and stood down their search in January.

The search for Hazel Nairn, who was swept away by the River Don at Monymusk was stood down in January. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mrs Gray – who previously told The P&J that her own young daughter was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her precious nana – continued her own searches and enlisted the help of a local drone pilot too.

She and her brother Greig organised a memorial service at Kintore Parish Church for their mum in March.

Donations from the service were put towards the installation of a bench at Monymusk Park – one of Ms Nairn’s favourite spots.

