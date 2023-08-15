Serious sexual predator jailed after attacks in Aberdeen and Banff

A predator who carried out sex attacks on a teenager and another male weeks apart was jailed for 47 months today.

Daniel Wood, 32, formerly of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, preyed on his victims at addresses in the city and in Banff.

A judge told Wood at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You pled guilty to two charges of sexual assault carried out on two different occasions in 2020 against two young men.”

Lord Harrower said: “Both offences were aggravated by being committed while you were on bail.”

The judge said that both crimes involved acts of serious sexual violence perpetrated by Wood.

Lord Harrower said Wood would have faced a 52-month jail term for the sexual offending, but that would be reduced following his guilty pleas.

He pointed out that the pleas were made shortly before a trial and both victims had already given recorded evidence by that stage.

Young victim made it clear he didn’t want sex

Wood, who had been drinking, first struck on August 30 2020 when he pulled down the lower clothing of the 17-year-old victim, molested him and carried out a sex act on him.

The teenager had made it clear that he was not interested in having sex with Wood but he forced himself on the youth.

Wood sexually assaulted his second victim on November 13 in 2020 at an address in Banff when he touched and carried out sex acts with the man.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe told the court that he was not suggesting that a mental health disposal should be made in Wood’s case.

He said that at the time of the offending Wood was unemployed and living in homeless accommodation in Aberdeen.

‘He wishes to offer a full public apology’

He said Wood had been drinking and on reflection considered that the level of alcohol consumed by him impaired his judgement.

Mr Crowe said: “He wishes to offer a full public apology to the complainers involved. He acted in a way that was completely unacceptable.”

The defence counsel said that Wood has previous convictions but they were not for similar offences.

Wood committed the sex offences after being freed on bail on April 20 in 2020 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Wood was told that he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.