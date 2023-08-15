Serious sexual predator jailed after attacks in Aberdeen and Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serious sexual predator jailed after attacks in Aberdeen and Banff

Daniel Wood, 32, carried out sex attacks on a teenager and another male weeks apart.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh
The High Court in Edinburgh

A predator who carried out sex attacks on a teenager and another male weeks apart was jailed for 47 months today.

Daniel Wood, 32, formerly of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, preyed on his victims at addresses in the city and in Banff.

A judge told Wood at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You pled guilty to two charges of sexual assault carried out on two different occasions in 2020 against two young men.”

Lord Harrower said: “Both offences were aggravated by being committed while you were on bail.”

The judge said that both crimes involved acts of serious sexual violence perpetrated by Wood.

Lord Harrower said Wood would have faced a 52-month jail term for the sexual offending, but that would be reduced following his guilty pleas.

He pointed out that the pleas were made shortly before a trial and both victims had already given recorded evidence by that stage.

Young victim made it clear he didn’t want sex

Wood, who had been drinking, first struck on August 30 2020 when he pulled down the lower clothing of the 17-year-old victim, molested him and carried out a sex act on him.

The teenager had made it clear that he was not interested in having sex with Wood but he forced himself on the youth.

Wood sexually assaulted his second victim on November 13 in 2020 at an address in Banff when he touched and carried out sex acts with the man.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe told the court that he was not suggesting that a mental health disposal should be made in Wood’s case.

He said that at the time of the offending Wood was unemployed and living in homeless accommodation in Aberdeen.

‘He wishes to offer a full public apology’

He said Wood had been drinking and on reflection considered that the level of alcohol consumed by him impaired his judgement.

Mr Crowe said: “He wishes to offer a full public apology to the complainers involved. He acted in a way that was completely unacceptable.”

The defence counsel said that Wood has previous convictions but they were not for similar offences.

Wood committed the sex offences after being freed on bail on April 20 in 2020 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Wood was told that he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

