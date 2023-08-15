15-mile wind farm cable adding to the ‘exploitation and industrialisation’ of Moray landscape

A 15-mile overhead cable connecting a wind farm above Archiestown to the national grid at Keith will go ahead.

But one councillor has criticised the process as being an “affront to local democracy”.

The line will link the Elchies Rothes III wind farm to the Blackhillock substation.

Moray Council objected to that development – that will include 29 turbines up to 225 meters tall – spending in excess of £150,000 in the process.

‘They’re holding a gun to our head’

However the wind farm was approved by Scottish ministers last year.

Members of the planning committee were asked to consider the overhead line, and agreed several conditions that energy company SSEN must comply with.

But Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross said the process was an “affront to local democracy”.

And member for Forres Paul McBain felt councillors had their “hands tied behind our backs” as the wind farm has already been approved by the Scottish Government.

Mr Ross said: “They’re basically holding a gun to our head in terms of Rothes III.

“We objected to it, we spent a lot of money and officer time on it.

“And at the end of the day local people can’t object to this.

“It’s sad, very sad what’s happening to the landscape in Moray.”

He felt there was “unfettered exploitation and industrialisation” of the Moray landscape.

From Archiestown to Keith

Mr Ross said: “If we get wind farms we get the ugly pylons with them.

“It’s all about the economy and it’s all about paying the shareholders.”

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for more of the line to be underground.

And he asked for greater efforts to be made to reduce energy use.

Small sections at ether end of the 15-mile cable will be trenched, with the rest above ground.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “This is something we should be pushing for.

“They seem to be able to do it on the continent.

“What we need to do is reduce our energy consumption.

“Moray is being impacted more than other parts of Scotland by this emerging technology.”

The cable will be carried by double timber poles up to 16 meters high, spaced out along the route at around 90 meter intervals.

Community benefit fund

One of the conditions being imposed by the local authority is for the applicant to make a 10% contribution of the investment cost to benefit communities.

Half of the money will go on local projects and the rest will be administered by the council to provide business support, regeneration schemes, improve skills and reduce barriers to employment.