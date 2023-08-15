15-mile wind farm cable adding to the ‘exploitation and industrialisation’ of Moray landscape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

15-mile wind farm cable adding to the ‘exploitation and industrialisation’ of Moray landscape

The line will link the Elchies Rothes III wind farm to the Blackhillock substation.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross criticised the 15 mile wind farm cable as adding to the 'exploitation' of the Moray landscape. Image; Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross criticised the 15 mile wind farm cable as adding to the 'exploitation' of the Moray landscape. Image; Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A 15-mile overhead cable connecting a wind farm above Archiestown to the national grid at Keith will go ahead.

But one councillor has criticised the process as being an “affront to local democracy”.

The line will link the Elchies Rothes III wind farm to the Blackhillock substation.

Moray Council objected to that development – that will include 29 turbines up to 225 meters tall – spending in excess of £150,000 in the process.

‘They’re holding a gun to our head’

However the wind farm was approved by Scottish ministers last year.

Members of the planning committee were asked to consider the overhead line, and agreed several conditions that energy company SSEN must comply with.

But Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross said the process was an “affront to local democracy”.

And member for Forres Paul McBain felt councillors had their “hands tied behind our backs” as the wind farm has already been approved by the Scottish Government.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Ross said: “They’re basically holding a gun to our head in terms of Rothes III.

“We objected to it, we spent a lot of money and officer time on it.

“And at the end of the day local people can’t object to this.

“It’s sad, very sad what’s happening to the landscape in Moray.”

He felt there was “unfettered exploitation and industrialisation” of the Moray landscape.

From Archiestown to Keith

Mr Ross said: “If we get wind farms we get the ugly pylons with them.

“It’s all about the economy and it’s all about paying the shareholders.”

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for more of the line to be underground.

And he asked for greater efforts to be made to reduce energy use.

Small sections at ether end of the 15-mile cable will be trenched, with the rest above ground.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Van Der Horn said: “This is something we should be pushing for.

“They seem to be able to do it on the continent.

“What we need to do is reduce our energy consumption.

“Moray is being impacted more than other parts of Scotland by this emerging technology.”

The cable will be carried by double timber poles up to 16 meters high, spaced out along the route at around 90 meter intervals.

Community benefit fund

One of the conditions being imposed by the local authority is for the applicant to make a 10% contribution of the investment cost to benefit communities.

Half of the money will go on local projects and the rest will be administered by the council to provide business support, regeneration schemes, improve skills and reduce barriers to employment.

More from Moray

Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
After a rough year, Lucy Stewart can't wait to get back to school at Elgin Academy. Image: Claire Stewart
Elgin girl who spent much of S1 hospitalised with rare condition starts S2
Cars line up along the A96 as traffic becomes congested.
Motorists face mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde
RAF Typhoons were launched to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland. Image: Royal Air Force.
RAF Lossiemouth fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers near Shetland
James Dean has opened up his first ever business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How a pub manager moved almost 400 miles to Elgin to open his own…
Child head in hands in front of lockers
'Surge' of racist bullying incidents in Moray schools causes serious concern
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Wakefield Nursing Home.
Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and…
Head to Captains Table for fantastic views and homemade food in Findhorn. Image supplied by Captains Table.
Restaurant review: Captain's Table at Findhorn offers unbeatable views and community spirit

Conversation