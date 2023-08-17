Self-proclaimed ‘dirty beast’ jailed after brutal hotel room beating of girlfriend

A thug who confessed he was a “dirty beast” after a brutal attack on his partner is back behind bars.

Lee Hipson pounced the woman in a room at the Britannia Hotel in Aberdeen last October 14.

He battered and choked the woman, leaving her unconscious.

The 30-year-old later went on to call police himself, confessing: “I am a f*****g dirty beast. My name is Lee Hipson.”

He told how he had been at the hotel with the woman, who he had previously split from before getting back together.

Prosecutor Louise Beattie stated: “HeÂ requested that a check be carried out on her as he had turned into a nasty b******.”

Hipson was today jailed for five years and three months at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner to her severe injury and danger of life.

‘You have pleaded guilty to a grave assault of a woman’

Lord Armstrong ordered him first to serve 114 days from a previous sentence that he had been freed early from.

The judge told him: “You have pleaded guilty to a grave assault of a woman who had formerly been your partner before rekindling the relationship.”

He noted Hipson had more than 50 convictions including two at the High Court and several for violence.

The earlier hearing was told the victim was not noted to have any injuries when earlier seen at the hotel.

But, Hipson was later with other guests and when asked where his partner was, he stated: “Aw, I have sorted her out.”

He went on to make punching and pushing gestures.

The next morning, the woman was seen carrying blood-stained sheets.

She went to her mother’s home and it was there police found she had a number of injuries, including to her head, cheeks, eye and jaw and ribs.

His victim claimed that an unknown man approached her, grabbed her by the throat and punched her to the face causing her to fall to the ground.

Lord Armstrong said the jail term would have been seven years but for the guilty plea.