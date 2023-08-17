Is Aberdeen’s world first Dolphyn hydrogen project sunk?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Aberdeen’s world first Dolphyn hydrogen project sunk?

A bid for more funding has been withdrawn and the developer says it is now looking for a bigger site.

By Keith Findlay and Allister Thomas
An artist's impression of ERM's Dolphyn green hydrogen project.
An artist's impression of ERM's Dolphyn green hydrogen project. Image: ERM

A world first floating green hydrogen project off the coast of Aberdeen appears to be dead in the water.

The scheme, called Dolphyn, was expected to help put the Granite City on the map as a global leader in energy transition.

It was hailed as a “transformative” development for Europe’s oil and gas capital when plans for it were unveiled three years ago.

Green hydrogen developer backtracks on Aberdeen plan

But multinational green energy consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) has withdrawn its bid for more UK Government cash for the single unit demonstrator scheme.

And the firm now plans to seek funding for a later, larger scale project at a site that will “allow expansion at a single location”.

It is currently unclear whether the UK North Sea could still host the development.

ERM said it was progressing with talks about the delivery of commercial scale projects off Scotland in the North Sea, as well as in the Celtic Sea, off Wales, and areas off Ireland.

Innovative system designed to operate on floating wind farms

Dolphyn is billed as a first-of-a kind technology combining electrolysis, desalination and hydrogen production on a floating wind turbine platform, with gas sent to shore through a pipeline.

It was expected to deliver new jobs in the north-east, part of a wave of thousands supported by a UK hydrogen sector, during and after its installation in the North Sea.

Aberdeen was chosen over Orkney and Cornwall for the project, with plans showing green hydrogen production taking place about nine miles off the Granite City coast.

A diagram of the Dolphyn project that was earmarked for off the north-east coast.
A diagram of the Dolphyn project that was earmarked for off the north-east coast. Image: ERM

A two-megawatt (MW) prototype was slated for 2024, followed by a 10MW unit in 2027. ERM aimed to have a 10-turbine hydrogen-producing wind farm online by 2030.

The company previously secured £3 million of government funding for its Dolphyn scheme. But it has now withdrawn from the Hydrogen Business Model subsidy programme, aimed at 10 gigawatts (GW) of low carbon hydrogen generation up and running in the UK by 2030, with the first 1GW in construction or operational by 2025.

 

Green hydrogen is obtained by the electrolysis of water in  process powered wholly by renewable energy. It is widely seen as a vital ingredient in achieving net-zero ambitions in the UK.

Floating wind turbines.
Floating wind turbine platforms could be used for hydrogen production, as well as generating their own power. Image: Shutterstock

North Sea wind farm partners Orsted, Simply Blue Energy and Subsea 7 have previously explored the potential for building ERM’s Dolphyn technology into their Salamander project off Peterhead.

According to ERM, pairing green hydrogen with floating wind is “a very sensible option”.

Energy industry veteran Sir Ian Wood has previously described the potential for their combination in the North Sea  as “a hugely positive development and one that reinforces our region’s credentials in becoming a globally recognised energy cluster.”

