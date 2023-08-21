‘That tastes like JD’: Man in court after police pepper spray video goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘That tastes like JD’: Man in court after police pepper spray video goes viral

The footage of Michael Wood struggling with officers and swallowing PAVA spray outside Sainsbury's in Aberdeen has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

By Danny McKay
A man has appeared in court after a video of him struggling with police officers and claiming pepper spray “tastes like JD” went viral online.

Michael Wood was seen jostling with the officers outside Sainsbury’s on George Street in the footage, which has been viewed millions of times across social media.

At one point, the 39-year-old appears to open his mouth and swallow the PAVA spray, which is being dispensed into his face at close range.

But far from subduing him, the spray seems only to spur Wood on as he boasts the powerful irritant tastes similar to the popular Tennessee bourbon Jack Daniels.

Watch the shocking video

Now, Wood has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a string of charges over the incident, which happened on May 25.

He pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, challenging a Sainsbury’s employee to fight and refusing to leave.

Wood further admitted assaulting a female police officer by spitting in her face and a male officer by kicking him on the body.

He also admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering the two male officers seen in the video by tensing his arms and preventing handcuffs from being applied.

The viral footage, which lasts around 30 seconds and has been viewed more than 2.4 million times, starts with Wood being sprayed with PAVA while he struggles with the two male police officers.

Foaming at the mouth, he is then heard to say: “That tastes like JD, eh.”

Wood then ignores an officer’s demands to get on the ground and, after spotting more police officers arriving at the scene, repeatedly shouts: “Hey you guys!”

He is then wrestled to the pavement and the video ends.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, including TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with many commenters noting that Wood may be referencing Sloth from The Goonies, who also famously shouted “Hey you guys” during the classic 1985 movie.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Wood, of HMP Grampian, for reports and remanded him in custody.

Defence agent Alex Burn reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing next month.

