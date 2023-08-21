Drivers beware: New Aberdeen bus gates to go live this week despite backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers beware: New Aberdeen bus gates to go live this week despite backlash

The final works are being carried out on Union Terrace and South College Street.

By Lauren Taylor
The three new bus gates have been installed and will go live this week. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
The three new bus gates have been installed and will go live this week. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

All three of the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre have now been installed.

Drivers across the city have been left feeling confused about when the new bus gates will be in force.

And now, with the final works on Union Terrace and South College Street under way, Aberdeen City Council has announced the bus priority route will go live tomorrow.

The three new bus gates have been installed on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Bosses and road chiefs hope the new bus priority route will reduce travel times and minimise congestion and traffic in the Granite City.

However, the controversial project has been met with mounting anger from residents.

Last week, a petition to scrap the new bus gates was set up, which has now reached just shy of 5,000 signatures.

Another two petitions have also been launched, further highlighting the problems the plans could create within the city centre.

Despite the response, Aberdeen City Council confirmed they had no plans to amend the new measures.

The bus gate turning onto Guild Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Where are the new bus gates?

This means that drivers turning onto Market Street from Guild Street will not be able to access Union Street – instead being diverted via Hadden Street.

The Bridge Street bus gate is north of the junction with Wapping Street — where you turn down Bridge Street towards Union Square, next to the former Debenhams building.

The new bus gate on Guild Street means drivers can no longer access South College Street.

It will also prevent any cars going east along Guild Street from its junction with Stirling Street.

An additional bus gate has been introduced on Union Street between its junctions with Adelphi and Bridge Street.

A map showing the new bus gates. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Once the cameras go live tomorrow, all cars – apart from taxis – will be banned from going through them.

Anyone caught driving through the bus gates will be slapped with a £60 fine.

There will also be a ban on turning right from Union Terrace to Rosemount Viaduct – except for buses, taxis and cyclists.

Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate will remain a pedestrian and cycle zone from Back Wynd to Flourmill Lane.

Temporary signs will be put in place to warn drivers of the new layout.

Have you already been left confused by the new layout? Let us know in the comments section

Can you have a say on the changes now?

The controversial bus priority route was agreed at a full council meeting last June.

There was no public consultation ahead of the changes because they were carried out through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

But now the measures are in force, residents now have the chance to give feedback on the new bus priority route.

In the meantime, Aberdeen City Council is describing it as a “boost” for bus passengers that will also encourage people to walk and cycle.

Signs and road markings have been installed on Market Street
The first of three new Aberdeen bus gates was installed on Market Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The new road layout will help to reduce travel times for buses in the city centre so will be a boost to bus passengers travelling from the city and further afield.

“We want to encourage people to walk, cycle or take public transport where they can and being so they will help have a positive impact on lowering emissions in our city centre.

“We realise it may take a little time for people to become familiar with the new road layout and we appreciate their patience meantime.”

Have your say on the new layout and take part in the consultation here.

