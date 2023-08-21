Drivers beware: New Aberdeen bus gates to go live this week despite backlash

All three of the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre have now been installed.

Drivers across the city have been left feeling confused about when the new bus gates will be in force.

And now, with the final works on Union Terrace and South College Street under way, Aberdeen City Council has announced the bus priority route will go live tomorrow.

The three new bus gates have been installed on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Bosses and road chiefs hope the new bus priority route will reduce travel times and minimise congestion and traffic in the Granite City.

However, the controversial project has been met with mounting anger from residents.

Last week, a petition to scrap the new bus gates was set up, which has now reached just shy of 5,000 signatures.

Another two petitions have also been launched, further highlighting the problems the plans could create within the city centre.

Despite the response, Aberdeen City Council confirmed they had no plans to amend the new measures.

Where are the new bus gates?

This means that drivers turning onto Market Street from Guild Street will not be able to access Union Street – instead being diverted via Hadden Street.

The Bridge Street bus gate is north of the junction with Wapping Street — where you turn down Bridge Street towards Union Square, next to the former Debenhams building.

The new bus gate on Guild Street means drivers can no longer access South College Street.

It will also prevent any cars going east along Guild Street from its junction with Stirling Street.

An additional bus gate has been introduced on Union Street between its junctions with Adelphi and Bridge Street.

Once the cameras go live tomorrow, all cars – apart from taxis – will be banned from going through them.

Anyone caught driving through the bus gates will be slapped with a £60 fine.

There will also be a ban on turning right from Union Terrace to Rosemount Viaduct – except for buses, taxis and cyclists.

Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate will remain a pedestrian and cycle zone from Back Wynd to Flourmill Lane.

Temporary signs will be put in place to warn drivers of the new layout.

Have you already been left confused by the new layout? Let us know in the comments section

Can you have a say on the changes now?

The controversial bus priority route was agreed at a full council meeting last June.

There was no public consultation ahead of the changes because they were carried out through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

But now the measures are in force, residents now have the chance to give feedback on the new bus priority route.

In the meantime, Aberdeen City Council is describing it as a “boost” for bus passengers that will also encourage people to walk and cycle.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The new road layout will help to reduce travel times for buses in the city centre so will be a boost to bus passengers travelling from the city and further afield.

“We want to encourage people to walk, cycle or take public transport where they can and being so they will help have a positive impact on lowering emissions in our city centre.

“We realise it may take a little time for people to become familiar with the new road layout and we appreciate their patience meantime.”

Have your say on the new layout and take part in the consultation here.