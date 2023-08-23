Man charged in connection with Alford assault that left victim needing hospital treatment

A man has been charged following an alleged assault in Alford that led to a man being taken to hospital.

An investigation was launched after a man was found injured on Montgarrie Road in the village shortly before 6pm on Saturday, June 24.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police launched an appeal to try and find those responsible for the attack.

Officers have now confirmed a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Alford incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

PC Joel Macbeath said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries.”