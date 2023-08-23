Stonehaven’s £16 million Flood Protection Scheme complete

The long-awaited £16 million flood protection scheme for Stonehaven is finally complete.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that the scheme – designed to protect homes and businesses badly affected by flooding – is complete after four years of construction.

It is set to reduce flood risk of 372 residential properties, two public utility sites, a school and an emergency service site.

Work on the scheme began in the Spring of 2019.

Plagued by floods

It comes as Stonehaven has been plagued by floods over the last decade.

The fishing town has seen major floods in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012, which resulted in damage to local properties and businesses, with residents being evacuated.

Just last year, heavy rain saw parts of the town’s roads submerged in water, as several businesses were forced to close.

The new scheme includes 2km of flood walls, the installation of two higher capacity culverts and alterations to five bridges – including the refurbishment and reinstatement of the listed White Bridge – along the River Carron and its tributaries as they pass through Stonehaven.

It also features innovative self-raising flood barriers, a pump system for surface water flooding and the creation of a large culvert that provides additional capacity during a flood event.

‘Peace of mind’

Construction was undertaken by contractors McLaughlin and Harvey Ltd who faced a number of challenges during the significant build, including the covid-19 pandemic.

The Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme, which started in 2013, is set to give the Stonehaven community a “peace of mind for decades to come.”

Councillor Alan Turner, chair of the Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said:

“I am really pleased that this flood protection scheme has been completed. We have never underestimated the impact the works have had on the local community.

“There has been disruption in terms of road, bridge and footpath closures – some of which had to be extended by necessity.

“On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, I would like to thank all those affected for their patience and understanding and trust they will feel far more secure in their homes and properties in the future.”

Council apologises for disruption and delays

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of the Council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, added: “Stonehaven has historically suffered from flooding which has affected so many local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron, causing properties to be evacuated which has been traumatic for all those involved.

“As a flood warden myself, I fully appreciate the impact that these flood events have had on our community and I am therefore delighted that this flood protection scheme has now been completed.”

Philip McKay, Head of the council’s Roads and Infrastructure Services with responsibility for Harbours and Flooding, also said: “I am hugely proud of the efforts of everyone concerned in the design, preparation and construction of this massive project.

“It has been a significant undertaking – one of the larger infrastructure projects Aberdeenshire Council has delivered – and now that it’s completed, this flood protection scheme will give the Stonehaven community peace of mind for decades to come.”