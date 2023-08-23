Stonehaven’s £16 million Flood Protection Scheme complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven’s £16 million Flood Protection Scheme complete

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme is now complete.

By Shanay Taylor
flooding.
Flooding in Stonehaven. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The long-awaited £16 million flood protection scheme for Stonehaven is finally complete.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that the scheme – designed to protect homes and businesses badly affected by flooding – is complete after four years of construction.

It is set to reduce flood risk of 372 residential properties, two public utility sites, a school and an emergency service site.

Work on the scheme began in the Spring of 2019.

Plagued by floods

It comes as Stonehaven has been plagued by floods over the last decade.

The fishing town has seen major floods in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012, which resulted in damage to local properties and businesses, with residents being evacuated.

Just last year, heavy rain saw parts of the town’s roads submerged in water, as several businesses were forced to close.

The replaced and raised red bridge.

The new scheme includes 2km of flood walls, the installation of two higher capacity culverts and alterations to five bridges – including the refurbishment and reinstatement of the listed White Bridge – along the River Carron and its tributaries as they pass through Stonehaven.

It also features innovative self-raising flood barriers, a pump system for surface water flooding and the creation of a large culvert that provides additional capacity during a flood event.

‘Peace of mind’

Construction was undertaken by contractors McLaughlin and Harvey Ltd who faced a number of challenges during the significant build, including the covid-19 pandemic.

The Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme, which started in 2013, is set to give the Stonehaven community a “peace of mind for decades to come.”

Councillor Alan Turner, chair of the Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said:

“I am really pleased that this flood protection scheme has been completed. We have never underestimated the impact the works have had on the local community.

An aerial view of the Carron, showing where the white bridge used to sit between Cameron Street and Arbuthnott Street. Photograph taken in March 2022, supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

“There has been disruption in terms of road, bridge and footpath closures – some of which had to be extended by necessity.

“On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, I would like to thank all those affected for their patience and understanding and trust they will feel far more secure in their homes and properties in the future.”

Council apologises for disruption and delays

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of the Council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, added: “Stonehaven has historically suffered from flooding which has affected so many local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron, causing properties to be evacuated which has been traumatic for all those involved.

“As a flood warden myself, I fully appreciate the impact that these flood events have had on our community and I am therefore delighted that this flood protection scheme has now been completed.”

The aftermath of the 2012 floods in Stonehaven.

Philip McKay, Head of the council’s Roads and Infrastructure Services with responsibility for Harbours and Flooding, also said: “I am hugely proud of the efforts of everyone concerned in the design, preparation and construction of this massive project.

“It has been a significant undertaking – one of the larger infrastructure projects Aberdeenshire Council has delivered – and now that it’s completed, this flood protection scheme will give the Stonehaven community peace of mind for decades to come.”

