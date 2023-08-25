North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse

An oil and gas company has been fined £535,000 after an offshore worker suffered life-changing injuries when a crane collapsed.

Greig Philip Harwood and John Divers, employees of Enermech Limited, were both injured on the Fulmer Alpha North Sea oil platform on September 11 2017.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the 13-tonne, 45-metre-long crane boom fell to the deck without warning and flying parts struck both men.

Mr Harwood, who suffered a fractured jaw and lacerations to his chest, needed his jaw to be wired back together and three titanium plates had to be fitted.

The traumatised patient couldn’t eat solid food for around four months and he has also struggled with anxiety and depression since the accident.

He’s stopped working in the offshore industry altogether and still cannot open his mouth fully and has no feeling in his lower jaw due to nerve damage.

John Divers also required counselling sessions and could not face working offshore for 12 months.

Narrow miss by less than half a metre

The platform narrowly avoided the disaster of a serious hydrocarbon release by less than half a metre, it has emerged.

It was revealed that the falling crane boom missed a high-pressure flare line, fuel gas line and the main oil line.

A probe by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) uncovered that the company had failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks of the work.

The watchdog’s investigation also found the firm had failed to maintain the crane braking systems and equipment in a safe condition before the work was started.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, of Holburn Street in Aberdeen, pled guilty to breaching Section 3 (1) and Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

‘A matter of the greatest concern and regret’

The court case was called on Friday when defence counsel Peter Gray KC said the firm takes the health, safety and welfare of its employees and contractors “extremely seriously”.

He added: “It’s a matter of the greatest concern and regret in equal measure that Mr Harwood suffered severe injuries and consequences as a result of failings for which the accused organisation is responsible”.

He offered the firm’s “sincerest apologies” to both injured men, adding: “The incident was wholly out of character and has been robustly and appropriately addressed”.

But Aberdeen Sheriff Court still fined the company £535,000 for the breaches.

‘Perilously close to disaster’

Speaking after the hearing, HSE principal inspector Dr Stephen Hargreaves said Greig Harwood and John Divers are “lucky to be alive”.

He added: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out suitable control measures and safe working practices.

“A North Sea oil platform is a hazardous environment and it was again pure luck that the crane boom, which crashed to the deck, narrowly missed high-pressure gas and oil processing equipment.

“This incident could have been avoided had the company properly planned and risk-assessed the work and adequately maintained their cranes.

“It is very disappointing that we are seeing failings of this nature bringing those working on North Sea installations perilously close to disaster.”

