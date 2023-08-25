North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after an incident on the Fulmar Alpha platform that came "perilously close to disaster".

By Bryan Rutherford
A crane collapsed onboard the Fulmer Alpha North Sea oil platform on September 11 2017. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited
A crane collapsed onboard the Fulmer Alpha North Sea oil platform on September 11 2017. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited

An oil and gas company has been fined £535,000 after an offshore worker suffered life-changing injuries when a crane collapsed.

Greig Philip Harwood and John Divers, employees of Enermech Limited, were both injured on the Fulmer Alpha North Sea oil platform on September 11 2017.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the 13-tonne, 45-metre-long crane boom fell to the deck without warning and flying parts struck both men.

Mr Harwood, who suffered a fractured jaw and lacerations to his chest, needed his jaw to be wired back together and three titanium plates had to be fitted.

The traumatised patient couldn’t eat solid food for around four months and he has also struggled with anxiety and depression since the accident.

He’s stopped working in the offshore industry altogether and still cannot open his mouth fully and has no feeling in his lower jaw due to nerve damage.

John Divers also required counselling sessions and could not face working offshore for 12 months.

Narrow miss by less than half a metre

The platform narrowly avoided the disaster of a serious hydrocarbon release by less than half a metre, it has emerged.

It was revealed that the falling crane boom missed a high-pressure flare line, fuel gas line and the main oil line.

A probe by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) uncovered that the company had failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks of the work.

The watchdog’s investigation also found the firm had failed to maintain the crane braking systems and equipment in a safe condition before the work was started.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, of Holburn Street in Aberdeen, pled guilty to breaching Section 3 (1) and Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

‘A matter of the greatest concern and regret’

The court case was called on Friday when defence counsel Peter Gray KC said the firm takes the health, safety and welfare of its employees and contractors “extremely seriously”.

He added: “It’s a matter of the greatest concern and regret in equal measure that Mr Harwood suffered severe injuries and consequences as a result of failings for which the accused organisation is responsible”.

He offered the firm’s “sincerest apologies” to both injured men, adding: “The incident was wholly out of character and has been robustly and appropriately addressed”.

But Aberdeen Sheriff Court still fined the company £535,000 for the breaches.

‘Perilously close to disaster’

Speaking after the hearing, HSE principal inspector Dr Stephen Hargreaves said Greig Harwood and John Divers are “lucky to be alive”.

He added: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out suitable control measures and safe working practices.

“A North Sea oil platform is a hazardous environment and it was again pure luck that the crane boom, which crashed to the deck, narrowly missed high-pressure gas and oil processing equipment.

“This incident could have been avoided had the company properly planned and risk-assessed the work and adequately maintained their cranes.

“It is very disappointing that we are seeing failings of this nature bringing those working on North Sea installations perilously close to disaster.”

