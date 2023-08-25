Aberdeen v BK Hacken to be shown live on BBC Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v BK Hacken to be shown live on BBC Scotland

The broadcaster will have live coverage of Thursday's second leg at Pittodrie.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s home Europa League play-off tie against BK Hacken will be aired live on the BBC.

The broadcaster will show Thursday’s game, which kicks off at Pittodrie on 7.45pm, live on the BBC Scotland channel and on iPlayer.

Barry Robson’s side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in Sweden in a dramatic first leg to leave the tie finely poised ahead of this week’s second leg.

The winner will play in the group stages of the Europa League with the loser participating in the Europa Conference League.

Sportscene’s coverage of the match will be on BBC Scotland from 7.30pm.

Jonathan Sutherland will present the programme and Thomas Duncan will provide the commentary with James McFadden.

The Dons confirmed on Friday afternoon that tickets for the tie have sold out.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists his Reds revolution has only just started after comeback against Hacken

