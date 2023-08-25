Aberdeen v BK Hacken to be shown live on BBC Scotland

Aberdeen’s home Europa League play-off tie against BK Hacken will be aired live on the BBC.

The broadcaster will show Thursday’s game, which kicks off at Pittodrie on 7.45pm, live on the BBC Scotland channel and on iPlayer.

Barry Robson’s side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in Sweden in a dramatic first leg to leave the tie finely poised ahead of this week’s second leg.

The winner will play in the group stages of the Europa League with the loser participating in the Europa Conference League.

Sportscene’s coverage of the match will be on BBC Scotland from 7.30pm.

Jonathan Sutherland will present the programme and Thomas Duncan will provide the commentary with James McFadden.

The Dons confirmed on Friday afternoon that tickets for the tie have sold out.