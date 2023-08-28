Retired social worker fined for attacking nurse with butter knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired social worker fined for attacking nurse with butter knife

By Danny McKay
A retired social worker has been fined after attacking hospital staff  – brandishing a chair and even striking one nurse in the face with a knife.

Angus Murray was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after taking a tumble at home but soon turned violent towards medical staff.

But his solicitor, Alex Burn, was quick to emphasise his client was “certainly no knife-wielding maniac”, and that the blade had been a butter knife.

Murray, of Brighton Court, Peterculter, previously pled guilty to possession of a knife and two charges under the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act 2005 of assaulting a nurse and a healthcare support worker to their injury.

Sentence had been deferred for him to be of good behaviour and he has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

The court heard the 66-year-old had indeed been of good behaviour.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told him: “I fully accept the mitigation given on your behalf previously.

‘These were just members of staff going about their duties’

“This is a completely isolated incident and there was no suggestion of you being, as Mr Burn put it, a knife-wielding maniac.

“The knife in question was a butter knife.

“I’m going to impose a modest fine.”

She fined him £320.

During a previous hearing, fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Murray was admitted to hospital on January 14 last year.

At 5.30pm on February 4 2022, a nurse was at the nursing station when Murray approached her.

Mr Procter said: “She noticed he had a dinner knife concealed within the sleeve of his jumper.

“When challenged about this, he removed the knife and swung it at the complainer’s head, causing a slight cut to her lip.”

Security staff then attended and the situation was de-escalated.

Murray calmed down and so was allowed to stay in the hospital.

Mr Procter said: “However, at 10am, a healthcare support worker was standing outside the accused’s room when he started acting in an agitated manner.

“He left his room, entered the corridor and took hold of a red plastic chair.

“He was instructed to put down the chair, which he did.

‘Extremely upset’

“At that point, however, he then began to flail his arms and stepped closer to the complainer, punching her to the head, resulting in a slight injury to her eye.”

Security were again called and the matters were reported to the police.

At that hearing, Mr Burn said: “He took a tumble in his home address and was admitted to ARI.

“He has no recollection of these incidents. These were just members of staff going about their duties.

“He clearly was in a confused and agitated state.

“This is not something he would ordinarily do.”

Mr Burn said the fall injury contributed to the offences, adding that Murray, a first-offender, was “extremely upset” and apologetic when he learned what he’d done.

He went on: “He’s certainly no knife-wielding maniac.

“The knife he had was simply a cutlery knife which he had access to when admitted to the ward.”

