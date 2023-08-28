Peterhead Port boss Simon Brebner quits after five years at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Peterhead Port boss Simon Brebner quits after five years at the top

Chief financial offcier Stephen Paterson is now acting chief executive.

Simon Brebner, the now former chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority.
Simon Brebner, the now former chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) is today announcing a sudden exit by Simon Brebner after more than five years as its chief executive.

Mr Brebner has stepped down for family reasons, The Press and Journal has  learned.

His stint at the helm of Europe’s busiest white-fish port coincided with one of the most event-filled spells in its history.

He became CEO in  June 2018, just in time to oversee completion of the 400-year-old-plus harbour’s £51 million redevelopment.

And he was on hand to show the future king around its modern new fish market at the official opening by Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, as he was then, in September 2018.

Simon Brebner’s time as CEO covered Covid, Acorn and the north-east’s bid for green freeport status

Brexit and then Covid brought major challenges. Britain’s departure from the EU delivered log-jams in the seafood supply chain, while part of the Scottish fishing fleet was tied up in port for long spells as pandemic lockdowns crippled end markets.

Mr Brebner was a key figure in establishing the port as a key player in plans for Acorn, the carbon capture and storage project at St Fergus, near Peterhead. The harbour was also at the heart of the ultimately unsuccessful bid for north-east green freeport status.

Mr Brebner shows the future king around the new fish market in September 2018.
Mr Brebner shows the future king around the new fish market in September 2018. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In a statement announcing his exit, Mr Brebner said: “I would like to place on record my sense of pride with what we have accomplished over the last five years. The port is well-positioned to attract new business and sustain the stakeholderbase, while continuing to maintain the many highly regarded national standards of accreditation gained during my time”.

PPA convenor Gavin Thain said, “The port has faced some fairly challenging conditions
over the period of Mr Brebner’s tenure and we are grateful for his leadership during those times. On behalf of the board and myself, we wish him every success in the future.”

Mr Brebner with Sea Cadets' ship TS Royalist behind him during its visit to Peterhead in 2021.
Mr Brebner with Sea Cadets’ ship TS Royalist behind him during its visit to Peterhead in 2021. Image: Peterhead Port Authority.

PPA chief financial officer Stephen Paterson assumes the role of acting chief executive “in the interim period and immediate future”, the statement said.

Mr Paterson has been with PPA for more than 30 years and is experienced in all areas of port management.

Stephen Paterson, now actibg chief executive at the Blue Toon port.
Stephen Paterson, now actibg chief executive at the Blue Toon port. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

Mr Thain continued: “The port has a very bright and positive set of opportunities ahead with particular regard to energy transition, which includes renewable energy, decommissioning, carbon capture, and hydrogen export.

“Significantly, the Acorn project has recently received UK Government support and this, in tandem with our traditional stakeholder priorities of fishing and ship repair, all demand our fullest attention.

“I am confident we have the right team, skill sets, and dedicated workforce in place to more than deliver on our obligations, goals and aspirations.”

Scottish Ports Group role

Mr Brebner, who hails from South Africa, was elected vice-chairman of the Scottish Ports Group in 2020.

The commercial shipping veteran has held senior roles at multiple ports around the world. He moved from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, to take up the reins at Peterhead Port following the departure of Ian Laidlaw more than six months earlier – in 2018.

