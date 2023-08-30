Keith paedophile caught after uploading compilation of sick videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Keith paedophile caught after uploading compilation of sick videos

Kenneth Hird's home was raided after police received intelligence that he had uploaded illegal videos to his DropBox account.

By Jenni Gee
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A paedophile was caught out after uploading a sick compilation video to a cloud storage service.

Kenneth Hird had more than 18 hours of footage and 398 indecent images of children aged from two to 15 on his devices.

Some of the content featured adults, some other children and some a dog.

Hird, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between March 4 2020 and April 20 2022.

Man had extreme images

He also pled guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting sexual activity with animals and distributing indecent images of children.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that police had received intelligence about the accused uploading a “compilation of videos of categories A to C to his Dropbox account”.

As a result of this, on April 20 last year, a search warrant was executed at the home Hird shared with his parents in Alexandra Road, Keith.

Officers arrived at the property at 7.45am, Ms Love told the court.

“At this time the father of the accused allowed the police witnesses into the locus where the accused and his mother were present at this time,” she said.

Hird directed officers to his bedroom and identified a mobile phone on the bedside table as belonging to him, this was seized along with other electronics.

Hird made no reply to his subsequent arrest.

Images and videos ‘most severe’

Further investigations found 398 indecent images 21 of which were category A – the most severe.

There were also 171 videos with a combined run time of 18 hours and 33 minutes. 80 of these were also category A.

Hird had also shared three of the videos with a third party via a Kik messaging account.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Hird, noted the likelihood of a need for presentencing reports and made no representations in mitigation, other than to draw the sheriff’s attention to his client’s timely guilty plea.

Sheriff David Harvie told Hird: “These are serious matters. Before determining what to do next I will call for a criminal justice social work report.”

He placed Hird on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

He also granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of items related to the case.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
911 operator gives evidence in US murder trial of Mintlaw man who allegedly shot…
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'My brother's attempted murder was a wake-up call that gave him a second chance…
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man guilty of Aberdeen high-rise attempted murder that left victim wheelchair-bound
Kirsty Sutherlnad outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being convicted of showing sexual images to children. Sutherland was registered in Stonehaven.
Stonehaven babysitter struck off for showing kids sexual images
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dufftown man who gave thumbs up to sick image of child spared jail
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Racist's public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Man arrested and woman in hospital after 'disturbance' in Inverness
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: US court begins murder trial of Mintlaw man accused of shooting disabled wife…
Kenneth Hird wore a mask and hid his face from the camera as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Uninsured drink-driver jailed after failing to complete community payback