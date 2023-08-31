Man grabbed woman’s breast after seeing her female pal do the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man grabbed woman’s breast after seeing her female pal do the same

Robert Bonner admitted the sexual assault and was told by Sheriff Gary Aitken that his attitudes are "no longer acceptable in society".

By Jenni Gee
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who grabbed a woman’s breast as she smoked with a friend outside a Highland social club has been ordered to pay her £500 compensation.

Robert Bonner carried out the sexual assault after seeing the woman’s friend touching her chest in jest.

Bonner initially let go of the woman’s breast when she “froze” in reaction to the assault, but then grabbed it for a second time.

The 63-year-old appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted the single charge relating to the incident on November 25 of last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that on that date the woman and her friend were socialising at the Brora Rangers FC social club and had consumed alcohol.

“The accused was also present and consuming alcohol,” she said.

Brora social club sex assault

The court heard that the two women went outside for a cigarette and were standing near the front door with the accused.

Ms Gray explained that it was at this point that one of the women grabbed the other woman’s chest and said that “this is something they do while drinking”.

However, on seeing this, Bonner had decided to touch the woman too.

“The accused then grabbed the left breast of the witness causing the witness to freeze,” Ms Gray said.

“The accused has then let go and a short time later repeated his actions.”

Bonner’s solicitor Ken Ferguson told the court that his client had no previous convictions for sexual offences.

Offender’s unacceptable attitudes

Sheriff Gary Aitken expressed his incredulity that Bonner had considered it appropriate to “grab the breast of a woman you know nothing about just because her pal has been doing it”.

He told Bonner: “It is quite clear from the terms of the criminal justice, social work report and your explanations, that you have some attitudes that are simply no longer acceptable in society.”

He placed Bonner on a community payback order with six months supervision and a requirement to pay compensation to his victim of £500.

Bonner, of Park Court, Brora, will also remain on the sex offenders register for six months.

More from Crime & Courts

Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inside the US courtroom where a Mintlaw man is on trial for his spouse's…
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'You will not survive the night': Yob's chilling threat to Tesco staff
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen…
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland cottage could be burial site of Renee and Andrew MacRae - but police…
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Man, 32, due in court today after Woodlands Brae disturbance in Inverness
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Keith paedophile caught after uploading compilation of sick videos
Robert Bonner was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
911 operator gives evidence in US murder trial of Mintlaw man who allegedly shot…