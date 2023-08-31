Man grabbed woman’s breast after seeing her female pal do the same

A man who grabbed a woman’s breast as she smoked with a friend outside a Highland social club has been ordered to pay her £500 compensation.

Robert Bonner carried out the sexual assault after seeing the woman’s friend touching her chest in jest.

Bonner initially let go of the woman’s breast when she “froze” in reaction to the assault, but then grabbed it for a second time.

The 63-year-old appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted the single charge relating to the incident on November 25 of last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that on that date the woman and her friend were socialising at the Brora Rangers FC social club and had consumed alcohol.

“The accused was also present and consuming alcohol,” she said.

Brora social club sex assault

The court heard that the two women went outside for a cigarette and were standing near the front door with the accused.

Ms Gray explained that it was at this point that one of the women grabbed the other woman’s chest and said that “this is something they do while drinking”.

However, on seeing this, Bonner had decided to touch the woman too.

“The accused then grabbed the left breast of the witness causing the witness to freeze,” Ms Gray said.

“The accused has then let go and a short time later repeated his actions.”

Bonner’s solicitor Ken Ferguson told the court that his client had no previous convictions for sexual offences.

Offender’s unacceptable attitudes

Sheriff Gary Aitken expressed his incredulity that Bonner had considered it appropriate to “grab the breast of a woman you know nothing about just because her pal has been doing it”.

He told Bonner: “It is quite clear from the terms of the criminal justice, social work report and your explanations, that you have some attitudes that are simply no longer acceptable in society.”

He placed Bonner on a community payback order with six months supervision and a requirement to pay compensation to his victim of £500.

Bonner, of Park Court, Brora, will also remain on the sex offenders register for six months.