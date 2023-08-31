Dingwall drug-driver was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dingwall drug-driver was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police

Jack MacLean, 20, tried to hide his face from police when he passed them on the road and when officers stopped him he tested positive for cocaine.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A driver who was foaming at the mouth when stopped by police was more than three times the drug-driving limit.

Jack MacLean, 20, tried to hide his face from police when he passed them on the road in Dingwall – raising their suspicions.

When officers caught up and stopped him they noted his pupils were dilated, his speech slurred and he had “foam around his mouth”.

MacLean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single drug driving charge in relation to the stop on February 19 last year, as well as driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Sheriff Robert Frazer that it was in the early hours of the morning when officers spotted MacLean in his vehicle.

‘Saliva test was positive for cocaine’

He dipped his head as if to conceal his identity and their suspicions were aroused.

They followed him along Old Evanton Road and into MacLeod Place where he was stopped at about 1.30am

“He had dilated pupils, slurred speech and foam around his mouth. He was searched for drugs with a negative result but a saliva test was positive for cocaine.” Ms Duffy-Welsh said.

Subsequent testing revealed solar panel fitter Maclean had 33 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood – the limit for driving being 10 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor John MacColl said: “It was an error of judgement on his part.”

He added: “He was driving a friend’s car with his consent and took out a short insurance policy to cover him. But it ran out at midnight.”

MacLean, of Drumdyre Road, Dingwall, was fined a total of £940.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving Aberdeen mum crashed car with child in backseat
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jurors see wheelchair of disabled wife allegedly shot dead by Mintlaw man
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man grabbed woman's breast after seeing her female pal do the same
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inside the US courtroom where a Mintlaw man is on trial for his spouse's…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'You will not survive the night': Yob's chilling threat to Tesco staff
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland family bound up and terrorised during harrowing £40,000 home invasion
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland cottage could be burial site of Renee and Andrew MacRae - but police…