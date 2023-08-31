New Fraserburgh street to be named after Gordon Highlander Davie Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Fraserburgh street to be named after Gordon Highlander Davie Ferguson

Names were needed for two new streets in the Broch's ongoing Kirkton Heights housing development.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The new street in the Kirkton development will be named after Davie Ferguson. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
The new street in the Kirkton development will be named after Davie Ferguson. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

A new street in Fraserburgh will be named in honour of a highly commended and “unassuming” local army officer.

Two names were needed for new streets in Colaren Homes’ ongoing Kirkton Heights development in the Aberdeenshire town.

Consultation on the matter took place with local councillors and members of Fraserburgh Community Council.

The Kirkton Heights development lies on the outskirts of the town.

The location of the new streets at Kirkton Heights in Fraserburgh. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Whalsay Gardens was suggested for one street.

It shares its name with a Shetland Island and was selected as it is in keeping with the theme of neighbouring streets.

Meanwhile councillors unanimously chose to name a second street Davie Ferguson Place.

Who is Davie Ferguson?

A Fraserburgh native, Davie spent a large part of his life in the armed forces.

He served in both the Gordon Highlanders and the Territorial Army, and was an instructor in the Highlanders Army Cadet Force for more than 30 years.

Davie Ferguson. Image: Kevin Ferguson

Davie finished his service as a commissioned officer and was proud to hold a Queen’s commission.

He was also Detachment Commander in the Broch.

In this role, he was responsible for guiding many young lads through the ranks to high office in the regular army.

But his commitment didn’t end there as Davie was also part of the British Legion committee.

Davie’s family ‘taken aback’ by street naming proposal

Davie’s son Kevin said he and siblings Adele and David were “taken aback” at the gesture.

The newly named streets at the Kirkton Heights development. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

“My father was always unassuming, he did a lot to help,” Kevin explained.

“He was on the Fraserburgh Gala committee as well for a number of years but he was just there to help, he didn’t want anything for it.”

After Davie retired he worked for Aberdeenshire Council for a few years as, according to Kevin, he “always liked to be on the move, always had to be busy doing something”.

Family treasure precious memories of Davie

But after putting his car into the garage for its service one year, Davie had a massive heart attack while walking home.

Luckily a passer-by saw him fall, started CPR right away and he survived.

Davie was taken to hospital for tests to be carried out but unfortunately, doctors found a tumor in his stomach.

Kevin said: “They didn’t want to do any operations on his heart because they felt the tumor would cause him to bleed.

“He just had to manage the conditions with medication and we got a couple of years with him before he passed.”

Davie Ferguson and his beloved wife Violet. Image: Kevin Ferguson

Davie died five years ago.

“We knew it was going to happen, but the good thing is we did get a chance to prepare,” Kevin stated.

“And, because he had a couple of years after the heart attack, it gave us the best times to make memories with him.”

In another devastating blow to the family, Davie’s beloved wife Violet, better known as Vi, died just six months later.

But how would Davie and Vi feel about the street naming honour?

Kevin reckons there would have been a mixed reaction.

“I could just hear them today if they knew this was happening, my father would be ‘och, don’t be silly, none of the fuss’, but my mum would be so happy.”

Former Aberdeenshire Provost and anti-slavery pioneer considered

Other suggestions of Gordon Highlander Street and Bydand Street were put forward for consideration too but later dismissed.

And it didn’t end there.

A suggestion was made to name the street after former Inverurie councillor and once Lord Provost of Aberdeenshire, Raymond Bisset.

Former Lord Provost of Aberdeenshire Raymond Bisset. Image: Simon Walton

However, it was ruled out as Mr Bisset has no direct connection with Fraserburgh and councillors believed a more suitable and significant name would be appropriate.

The name Charles Maclean was also thrown into the mix.

Charles Rawden Maclean’s memorial in Southampton Old Cemetery

Charles Rawden Maclean, also known as John Ross, was a pioneer of anti-slavery and has been commemorated by the Fraserburgh Heritage Society.

After being shipwrecked at Port Natal, the Broch-born abolitionist met and befriended the great Zulu King Shaka Senzagakhona.

Charles died at sea in 1880 aged 65 sailing to Southampton and was buried in a pauper’s grave in the city’s Old Cemetery.

His name was withdrawn but will be kept in mind for any future street namings.

Broch to boom as plans for 130 new homes approved

