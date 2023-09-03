Former bouncer fined over CS spray keyring from doorman days

A former bouncer has been fined after being caught with a keyring filled with an illegal irritant spray that he had from his days as a doorman.

Barry Cameron was caught with the item, containing CS spray, in a bedroom drawer when police executed a search warrant at his Inverbervie home.

The 38-year-old admitted to officers that it was pepper spray and said he had had it for years and forgot all about it.

But the keyring was found to actually contain CS spray – an offence in the UK – and Cameron has now appeared in court over the matter.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said police attended at Cameron’s home with a search warrant on April 21 2021.

‘It had lain in a drawer for years’

Officers searched a drawer in the bedroom and found what was described as a “personal safety spray canister”.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused admitted it was pepper spray he acquired a long time ago when working as a doorman and he’d forgotten he had it.

“It was found to contain not pepper spray but an irritant called CS which is a noxious substance in terms of the legislation.”

Cameron pled guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “It’s a keyring. It’s two-and-a-half years ago. It had lain in a drawer for years.”

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Cameron, of Meadowside, Inverbervie, £110.

