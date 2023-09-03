Former bouncer fined over CS spray keyring from doorman days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former bouncer fined over CS spray keyring from doorman days

Barry Cameron was caught with the illegal item in a bedroom drawer when police executed a search warrant at his Inverbervie home.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former bouncer has been fined after being caught with a keyring filled with an illegal irritant spray that he had from his days as a doorman.

Barry Cameron was caught with the item, containing CS spray, in a bedroom drawer when police executed a search warrant at his Inverbervie home.

The 38-year-old admitted to officers that it was pepper spray and said he had had it for years and forgot all about it.

But the keyring was found to actually contain CS spray – an offence in the UK – and Cameron has now appeared in court over the matter.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said police attended at Cameron’s home with a search warrant on April 21 2021.

‘It had lain in a drawer for years’

Officers searched a drawer in the bedroom and found what was described as a “personal safety spray canister”.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused admitted it was pepper spray he acquired a long time ago when working as a doorman and he’d forgotten he had it.

“It was found to contain not pepper spray but an irritant called CS which is a noxious substance in terms of the legislation.”

Cameron pled guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “It’s a keyring. It’s two-and-a-half years ago. It had lain in a drawer for years.”

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Cameron, of Meadowside, Inverbervie, £110.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Revealed: What next for convicted US killer gunman from Mintlaw?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Man kicked and punched ex as she screamed for help in Rothienorman
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Domestic abuser waited 5 hours to report wife's fatal shooting
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison
Inverness Justice Centre, Benjamin Lewis.
Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver banned after leading police on high-speed chase across Black Isle
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mintlaw man claimed his wife shot herself, the disabled woman's brother tells US murder…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money': Aberdeen grandmother embezzled…