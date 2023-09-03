Buckie outdoor gym: Locals suggest alternative location for public fitness equipment

Blackwood Homes and Care wants to leave a long-lasting impact on Buckie with an outdoor gym.

The charity was founded in 1972 by Dr Margaret Blackwood.

Last month, we first revealed their plans to establish the facility in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity’s plans are part of the Peoplehood project.

Launched in April 2021, Peoplehood is designed to improve people’s everyday lives and make a positive impact.

It is a trailblazing healthy-ageing scheme funded by Innovate UK.

In Buckie, it has already delivered projects including a bike club and table tennis clubs.

Who owns the land earmarked for Buckie outdoor gym area?

The land is owned by Moray Council.

According to planning documents, the managing service will likely require to formalise the occupation by way of occupation licence or similar arrangement.

Sustaining Physical Activity Lead Vivienne McNiven previously told us: “It is all about making a social space and area to exercise.

“There will be benches and a boccia pitch where people are able to play bowls.

“The location is easy access, part of the core path hub for our walking clubs and near our bike hub too.”

Alternative location suggested for Buckie outdoor gym

After reading about the plans, some locals have suggested Ian Johnston Park as an alternative place for the Buckie outdoor gym.

Steve Randall said: “Why not put it on the tennis court area next to the skate park, lit and with cameras?”

Fiona Reid added: “Why have they not used the derelict tennis courts and hut in Ian Johnston park?”

Others fear vandals would target the space with calls for security cameras to be installed to cover the space.

‘Buckie outdoor gym could revitalise Ian Johnston Park area’

Another local said: “There is already existing a more suitable facility to host this type of activity equipment in the form of Ian Johnston park.

“This area already hosts the skate park, play areas and has the square footage available to adequately accommodate and expand should future demand arise.

“I also feel that the close proximity of the swimming pool and leisure centre will enhance the use of the new facility and revitalise the Ian Johnston park area.”

What do people think of the plans?

There have been 4 letters of support and three objections.

Some people think is a good idea. It was highlighted as a place for local teenagers to go and be active.

Meanwhile, Martin Stuart noted there is a “fab” outdoor gym in the park behind Longmore Hall in Keith.

Click here to give your thoughts on the plan.

If planning officers approve the plans, it is hoped the space will be opened before winter.