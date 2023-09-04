Reporting a crime in the north-east? Police will now let you know sooner if it won’t be investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reporting a crime in the north-east? Police will now let you know sooner if it won’t be investigated

The new approach will let inform the public whether their report of a crime or incident is being investigated more quickly.

By Shanay Taylor
Police patrol on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Police want to focus on incidents that protect the public from harm.

If you are reporting a crime in the north-east, you should now find out whether or not it is being investigated more quickly.

It comes as police are testing a different approach to the way certain incidents are managed in the north-east.

At the moment the public may have to wait some time to hear whether their report of a crime or incident is being investigated, but a new approach could inform them of this decision quicker.

The system was previously tested under Grampian Police and worked to good effect, which is why it is now being piloted again in the north-east.

Why is a new approach being introduced?

The new approach is said to give police officers more time to focus on more serious issues, including responding to emergencies and keeping people safe from harm.

On some occasions, crimes are reported where there is no associated threat or harm and also obvious lines of inquiry for local police officers to investigate.

When this happens, staff will inform the caller that the inquiry has been recorded and a crime reference number will be supplied, but no further action will be taken.

Police now want to focus on incidents that protect the public from harm and that have lines of inquiry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An example could be a theft from a garden. If there is no CCTV or eye witness evidence, then police may just log the incident.

If any risk, harm or vulnerability is identified, police then take the appropriate measures to ensure safety and wellbeing.

Divisional Commander, Ch Supt Graeme Mackie said: “The pilot process will enable local police officers to focus on those crimes that have proportionate lines of inquiry and potentially enable them to give more time to local concerns and priorities in the area.

“We also know that sometimes people simply want to report a crime and we want to provide that service efficiently.

“Please continue to report crime in your area. Local officers will continue to review closed reports to enable them to map local crime trends and this may mean an inquiry is re-opened and investigated.”

