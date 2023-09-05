‘No intention of returning’: Sugardaddy blackmailer in court no-show – AGAIN!

Police are again hunting sugardaddy blackmailer Tiffany Anderson after she failed to appear at court for sentencing a second time.

The notorious 25-year-old extortionist, who targets married men on dating apps and websites, had initially come to Aberdeen Sheriff Court as planned this morning.

But when the case called and the court bar officer shouted her name in the corridor there was no response.

Defence agent Iain McGregor told Sheriff Gerard Sinclair he had seen Anderson in the building with a social worker earlier and asked for the case to recall later so he could look for her.

However, when the case did recall, Mr McGregor, resignedly, told the court: “I have received information from social work that Ms Anderson left the building with no intention of returning.”

Sheriff Sinclair replied briskly: “Alright. Warrant to apprehend.”

Second time warrant has been granted

Anderson, of Cummings Park Terrace, Aberdeen, previously admitted two charges of extortion by placing her victims in a “state of alarm and apprehension” by threatening to disclose their use of an adult dating website to their friends and families.

Between June 20 and June 22 2021, Anderson blackmailed one man into paying her £520, while a second man was duped into paying her £150 on September 26 2021.

Details of the plot were narrated to the court at an earlier hearing.

A warrant was previously granted for Anderson’s arrest in July when she hadn’t complied with the preparation of court-ordered reports relating to the same case and also failed to appear at court.

Her latest extortion scheme came just months after she was dealt with over a separate case at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for extracting £1,300 from four men using the same swindle.

