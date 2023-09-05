‘No intention of returning’: Sugardaddy blackmailer in court no-show – AGAIN!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No intention of returning’: Sugardaddy blackmailer in court no-show – AGAIN!

The notorious 25-year-old extortionist Tiffany Anderson, who targets married men on dating apps and websites, is being hunted by police after another non-appearance.

By Danny McKay
Tiffany Anderson in Aberdeen
Tiffany Anderson. Image: DC Thomson.

Police are again hunting sugardaddy blackmailer Tiffany Anderson after she failed to appear at court for sentencing a second time.

The notorious 25-year-old extortionist, who targets married men on dating apps and websites, had initially come to Aberdeen Sheriff Court as planned this morning.

But when the case called and the court bar officer shouted her name in the corridor there was no response.

Defence agent Iain McGregor told Sheriff Gerard Sinclair he had seen Anderson in the building with a social worker earlier and asked for the case to recall later so he could look for her.

However, when the case did recall, Mr McGregor, resignedly, told the court: “I have received information from social work that Ms Anderson left the building with no intention of returning.”

Sheriff Sinclair replied briskly: “Alright. Warrant to apprehend.”

Second time warrant has been granted

Anderson, of Cummings Park Terrace, Aberdeen, previously admitted two charges of extortion by placing her victims in a “state of alarm and apprehension” by threatening to disclose their use of an adult dating website to their friends and families.

Between June 20 and June 22 2021, Anderson blackmailed one man into paying her £520, while a second man was duped into paying her £150 on September 26 2021.

Details of the plot were narrated to the court at an earlier hearing.

A warrant was previously granted for Anderson’s arrest in July when she hadn’t complied with the preparation of court-ordered reports relating to the same case and also failed to appear at court.

Some messages sent from Aberdeen sugardaddy blackmailer Tiffany Anderson to her victims
Some of the threatening messages Tiffany Anderson sent her victims on the sugardaddy websites.

Her latest extortion scheme came just months after she was dealt with over a separate case at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for extracting £1,300 from four men using the same swindle.

