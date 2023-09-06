Jail for man who cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge

A man who severed a vulnerable man’s finger with a filleting knife and a hammer in a barbaric attack while drunk has been jailed.

John Johnson placed the 12.5cm knife over his victim’s pinkie and then struck it repeatedly with a claw hammer, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard.

Appearing for sentencing today, Johnson, of East Voe, Scalloway, was told by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that his crime was at the highest end of offending that sheriff courts were expected to deal with.

Sentencing him to 32 months in prison, the sheriff said that there was no alternative to imposing a lengthy jail sentence and added that the offence would have justified a jail term of between four and a half and five years.

He said there had been an element of premeditation in the assault, which was carried out at an address in the Westside village in early November last year.

The court was previously told Johnson, 48, assaulted his victim to make an example of him amid allegations he had stolen from people.

The finger could not be reattached, causing permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Attacker turned up at home with noose

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said the complainer was a vulnerable person who was known to Johnson.

The night prior to the incident the two men had socialised and had a drink together, the court heard.

The following day the victim attended another man’s house and took with him medication that Johnson had left the previous night.

The occupier of the house then phoned Johnson, who promptly attended – with items including a rope noose.

All three men had been drinking and, after a period of time, the victim was taken into the kitchen by Johnson.

The court heard that Johnson told his victim he was going to cut off his hand as punishment for failing to pay debts he believed were owed to him.

Mr Mackenzie said Johnson then pulled out a knife from his pocket, which had a blade around 12.5cm in length.

Finger landed on kitchen floor

“He then took hold of the complainer’s hand, [and] held it down on the sink,” he said.

“The accused then placed the knife on his left pinkie finger and used a full-sized claw hammer to repeatedly strike the knife, severing the finger.”

During the incident the other man offered no resistance, the court heard – with Mr Mackenzie saying this perhaps highlighted the man’s vulnerable nature.

The occupier of the house then entered the kitchen and saw the severed finger on the kitchen floor.

He put it in the freezer and called the ambulance, with paramedics attending before taking the victim to hospital.

The finger was unable to be reattached, and he needed surgery.

A life blighted by alcoholism

Johnson’s solicitor told the court today that his client has started receiving treatment for his alcohol dependency at the Castle Craig rehab hospital and was responding well.

Tommy Allan said his client’s life had been blighted by alcohol misuse.

All of Johnson’s criminal offending took place when he was intoxicated, the solicitor continued, adding that his client was a valuable member of society when not drinking.

The court heard that while waiting for sentencing Johnson had gone into residential care at Castle Craig, but was under no illusion as to the severity of his crime and the likely outcome.

However, the rehab had indicated that they would be happy to have him back to continue treatment once he had completed the jail term.

Allan said that knowledge gave him some hope and direction.