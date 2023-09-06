Jail for man who cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for man who cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge

John Johnson placed the 12.5cm knife over his victim’s pinkie and then struck it repeatedly with a claw hammer.

By Reporter
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A man who severed a vulnerable man’s finger with a filleting knife and a hammer in a barbaric attack while drunk has been jailed.

John Johnson placed the 12.5cm knife over his victim’s pinkie and then struck it repeatedly with a claw hammer, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard.

Appearing for sentencing today, Johnson, of East Voe, Scalloway, was told by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that his crime was at the highest end of offending that sheriff courts were expected to deal with.

Sentencing him to 32 months in prison, the sheriff said that there was no alternative to imposing a lengthy jail sentence and added that the offence would have justified a jail term of between four and a half and five years.

He said there had been an element of premeditation in the assault, which was carried out at an address in the Westside village in early November last year.

The court was previously told Johnson, 48, assaulted his victim to make an example of him amid allegations he had stolen from people.

The finger could not be reattached, causing permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Attacker turned up at home with noose

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said the complainer was a vulnerable person who was known to Johnson.

The night prior to the incident the two men had socialised and had a drink together, the court heard.

The following day the victim attended another man’s house and took with him medication that Johnson had left the previous night.

The occupier of the house then phoned Johnson, who promptly attended – with items including a rope noose.

All three men had been drinking and, after a period of time, the victim was taken into the kitchen by Johnson.

The court heard that Johnson told his victim he was going to cut off his hand as punishment for failing to pay debts he believed were owed to him.

Mr Mackenzie said Johnson then pulled out a knife from his pocket, which had a blade around 12.5cm in length.

Finger landed on kitchen floor

“He then took hold of the complainer’s hand, [and] held it down on the sink,” he said.

“The accused then placed the knife on his left pinkie finger and used a full-sized claw hammer to repeatedly strike the knife, severing the finger.”

During the incident the other man offered no resistance, the court heard – with Mr Mackenzie saying this perhaps highlighted the man’s vulnerable nature.

The occupier of the house then entered the kitchen and saw the severed finger on the kitchen floor.

He put it in the freezer and called the ambulance, with paramedics attending before taking the victim to hospital.

The finger was unable to be reattached, and he needed surgery.

A life blighted by alcoholism

Johnson’s solicitor told the court today that his client has started receiving treatment for his alcohol dependency at the Castle Craig rehab hospital and was responding well.

Tommy Allan said his client’s life had been blighted by alcohol misuse.

All of Johnson’s criminal offending took place when he was intoxicated, the solicitor continued, adding that his client was a valuable member of society when not drinking.

The court heard that while waiting for sentencing Johnson had gone into residential care at Castle Craig, but was under no illusion as to the severity of his crime and the likely outcome.

However, the rehab had indicated that they would be happy to have him back to continue treatment once he had completed the jail term.

Allan said that knowledge gave him some hope and direction.

