Home News Crime & Courts

Man in dock after drunken struggle with Inverness door staff

Jack Drummond's solicitor told the court: “It will come as no surprise that Mr Drummond was under the influence of alcohol.”

By Jenni Gee
Jack Drummond, pictured at an earlier date. Image: DC Thomson
A man has admitted a breach of the peace after struggling with door staff following a street fight in Inverness.

Jack Drummond did not start the fight on Union Street on the evening of November 19 last year, but when door staff from a nearby bar answered a call on the radio he was restrained anyway.

When he struggled with them, he was taken to the ground and continued to wrestle with them until police arrived on the scene.

Drummond, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the single charge.

Fiscal Depute Victoria Silver told the court that the incident took place around 8pm.

She said: “Door staff from Revolution Bar on Church Street were advised via radio of a fight taking place on Union Street and thereafter attended.

‘No surprise that Mr Drummond was under the influence of alcohol’

“One member of door staff in particular took over the restraint of the accused. He was allowed to stand, but began to struggle and door staff restrained him to the ground with him lying on his back.

“He continued to engage in a struggle with them until police attended.”

Drummond’s solicitor John MacColl said: “It will come as no surprise that Mr Drummond was under the influence of alcohol.”

Mr MacColl said that Drummond, of Craigton Avenue, Inverness, did not start the fight but conceded that he had acted in the way described.

He said Drummond had now secured employment as a landscaper and was expecting a child with his partner.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Drummond: “You know better than this.  I have no doubt that your partner will have a very different view about whether you need to be out drunk on a Saturday night especially when the baby turns up.”

He fined Drummond £600.

 

