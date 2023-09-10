Road rage cyclist in court for punching Mercedes driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Road rage cyclist in court for punching Mercedes driver

Ryan Laird rode his bike out in front of the car on St Clair Street and was knocked off it as a result.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A road rage cyclist had been handed unpaid work for punching a Mercedes driver after a collision.

Ryan Laird rode his bike out in front of the car on St Clair Street and was knocked off as a result.

But the then-18-year-old leapt to his feet angrily and began shouting and swearing at the car driver.

When the driver got out, the teenager swung a punch at him and fled the scene before the police could arrive.

Teen legged it after assault

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened 5pm on June 27 2020.

She said the complainer, in his Mercedes convertible, was at traffic lights on St Clair Street waiting to turn onto West North Street.

As the light turned green and he moved off, two youths on bikes crossed his path and he knocked Laird off his bicycle.

Ms Martin said: “The complainer came to a stop and the accused immediately got up, went over to the complainer’s passenger window and began banging on it with his fist while shouting and swearing, stating the complainer had rammed him.”

Laird then kicked the door of the car, leaving a dent.

The fiscal continued: “Various associates of the accused were also shouting at the complainer, goading the accused to fight with him.”

Unpaid work

Laird then tried to leave, but the man “took possession” of his bike and advised him to wait for the police to arrive.

But the teen reacted by punching the man in the face.

Laird then ran off, initially being pursued by the complainer and other members of the public.

He was later traced and arrested.

Laird, now 21, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to vandalism and assault.

He also admitted a separate charge of reset of a stolen motorbike worth £1,500.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client’s explanation for the offences was contained in a social work report, which was not made public.

She added that the report on Laird’s upbringing made “for some sad reading”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge imposed a year’s supervision and 65 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Keith sex assault OAP 'ashamed' as he's sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man attacked neighbour with axe over long-running dispute
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for man who threatened Inverness hospital staff
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin man placed on sex register after groping police officer he mistook for a…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Callous Aberdeen hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with life-changing injuries
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for failings that caused Stonehaven rail crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man sucker punched innocent stranger in Aberdeen city centre
Stonehaven rail crash: Hero workmen sprang into action to prevent greater catastrophe
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Unprovoked Stonehaven nightclub attack left stranger unconscious
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man in dock after drunken struggle with Inverness door staff