Road rage cyclist in court for punching Mercedes driver

A road rage cyclist had been handed unpaid work for punching a Mercedes driver after a collision.

Ryan Laird rode his bike out in front of the car on St Clair Street and was knocked off as a result.

But the then-18-year-old leapt to his feet angrily and began shouting and swearing at the car driver.

When the driver got out, the teenager swung a punch at him and fled the scene before the police could arrive.

Teen legged it after assault

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened 5pm on June 27 2020.

She said the complainer, in his Mercedes convertible, was at traffic lights on St Clair Street waiting to turn onto West North Street.

As the light turned green and he moved off, two youths on bikes crossed his path and he knocked Laird off his bicycle.

Ms Martin said: “The complainer came to a stop and the accused immediately got up, went over to the complainer’s passenger window and began banging on it with his fist while shouting and swearing, stating the complainer had rammed him.”

Laird then kicked the door of the car, leaving a dent.

The fiscal continued: “Various associates of the accused were also shouting at the complainer, goading the accused to fight with him.”

Unpaid work

Laird then tried to leave, but the man “took possession” of his bike and advised him to wait for the police to arrive.

But the teen reacted by punching the man in the face.

Laird then ran off, initially being pursued by the complainer and other members of the public.

He was later traced and arrested.

Laird, now 21, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to vandalism and assault.

He also admitted a separate charge of reset of a stolen motorbike worth £1,500.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client’s explanation for the offences was contained in a social work report, which was not made public.

She added that the report on Laird’s upbringing made “for some sad reading”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge imposed a year’s supervision and 65 hours of unpaid work.

