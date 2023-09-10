Is Aberdeen’s Union Street on the right path or the road to hell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Aberdeen’s Union Street on the right path or the road to hell?

Some people fear the city centre is becoming a no-go area, while others have urged the public not to talk down the thoroughfare.

union street
Union Street in Aberdeen, the subject of contentious debate over its future. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

Aberdeen’s Union Street is one of the most contentious subjects in north-east life: a veritable Groundhog Day of grumbling and grousing which refuses to go away.

In the one corner, there are those who argue that the state of Union Street is a disgrace to a city which likes to think of itself as the oil capital of Europe. But this isn’t just about one thoroughfare. The nay-sayers also believe that feral youths, high on drink or drugs (or both) have turned parts of the community into no-go areas.

On the other side of the great divide, officials retort that steps are being taken to address the problems wrought by a combination of Covid, the cost-of-living living crisis, changing retail habits and an increasingly cash-strapped council.

On and on the fight continues, like two punch-drunk boxers sparring away at fresh air without a bell to end their misery.

And, even when the likes of the former FTSE 100 chief executive, Bob Keiller, have been drafted in to head up Our Union Street – a new community-led initiative to re-energise the city – the sceptics dismiss it as a stunt to divert attention away from the crumbling disrepair of many buildings.

Bob Keiller
Bob Keiller is striving to breathe new life into the struggling Granite Mile. Pic: AGCC/ Ross Johnston/Newsline

Mr Keiller is no dewy-eyed sentimentalist and as he said recently: “The council has huge challenges in terms of how they use the funds that they’ve got and are under huge pressures from every angle.

“And I would not pretend for one minute that health and social care and education are not higher priorities than making Union Street look better.”

It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy

Respected historian Jim Hunter, who arrived in Aberdeen as a student more than 50 years ago, summed it up well when he said about the city centre: “What is peculiar is that an enormous amount of money has gone through the place for the best part of half a century and there is nothing to show for it. The place isn’t nearly as attractive-looking as when I first came here [to university] in the 1960s.”

And the more that people talk down and traduce anybody and everybody from councillors to the police to a general collapse in discipline, the greater the risk that the Granite City’s decline becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

And surely, whatever your stance, that is something that helps nobody.

Adrian Watson standing up and speaking at a lectern.
Aberdeen Inspired Chief executive Adrian Watson has urged the public to think positively.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired

Aberdeen Inspired’s chief executive, Adrian Watson, isn’t ready to don his Grim Reaper mask and scythe just yet, as he discusses the issue.

He told the P&J: “City centres across the country have been reporting problems with anti-social behaviour. It seems to be a symptom of the continuing post-pandemic recovery. Unfortunately, Aberdeen is not immune to that.

“Many agencies and organisations – not least Aberdeen Inspired – are working together and also alongside the police and city council, to address these issues in a meaningful way. It goes without saying any anti-social behaviour should be reported.

Lots of reasons to celebrate Aberdeen

“But we should never lose sight of the fact our city centre is a relatively safe and welcoming place. Earlier this year, Aberdeen was given the Purple Flag Award for city centre safety for the 10th year in a row, the only Scottish city to hold this coveted award.

“We have excellent shops, pubs, restaurants, and attractions – some of the finest in the country. The rejuvenated Union Terrace Gardens have been a breath of fresh air and brought a renewed vibrancy to the heart of Aberdeen.

“I’m not expecting anyone to put on rose-tinted spectacles, but I truly believe that Aberdeen is a great place to live, work and play.”

John Corall, former councillor

John Corall
Former city councillor John Corall has blasted the state of Union Street. Pic: Kami Thomson

Plenty of people disagree. Former city councillor, John Corall, didn’t hold back when I asked him for his assessment of the situation in the Granite City he replied that “Union Street is a disaster”. He pointed to the impact shopping centres outwith the site had on the street, with the pandemic heightening the decline.

John went on to say: “Covid and Spaces for People accelerated its downfall from the third best shopping street in the UK a few decades ago to mostly transient outlets of cheap tacky goods, vape shops or gambling outlets.

A map showing the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre
A map showing the controversial new bus gates. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“Even the signs for drug dealing, a pair of trainers hung from wires, can be seen disfiguring the area. From Bridge Street down, an area where cars are banned, it is depressingly and appallingly bad.

“It is reminiscent of the broken window syndrome where low footfall leads to anti-social behaviour that in turn exacerbates a decline in amenities that ensures its race to the bottom is complete.

“Ill-conceived bus gates and no entry restrictions will ensure that Aberdeen will copy Detroit to become a doughnut city, vacuous in the middle and to moulder away until a more enlightened generation sweeps away the ills of their past.”

Time for a UN intervention, methinks.

