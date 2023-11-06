Man abused child who ‘looked up to’ him as member of Aberdeen church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man abused child who ‘looked up to’ him as member of Aberdeen church

Stewart Petrie abused the girl at locations, including Craigiebuckler Church manse, on a number of occasions two decades ago.

By Danny McKay
Stewart Petrie outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Stewart Petrie outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A man has been found guilty of the historic sexual abuse of a child he met through an Aberdeen church.

Stewart Petrie, who is the son of Craigiebuckler Parish Church minister Kenneth Petrie, abused the girl at locations, including Craigiebuckler Manse, on a number of occasions two decades ago.

Following his conviction, a sheriff praised the “strength and bravery” of the 38-year-old’s victim.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Petrie: “Your actions and the way your actions were dealt with and, indeed, not dealt with properly by the adults around you at the time have had a lasting impact on your victim.”

Petrie had denied the charge against him but was found guilty by majority by a jury following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Petrie committed the offence on various occasions between 2003 and 2005 at locations in Aberdeen and around Scotland including Craigiebuckler Manse.

He used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl, who was aged between 12 and 14, sending her sexual messages, kissing her and carrying out a sex act on her.

‘He recognises he was the older person and should have known better’

Petrie, who was aged between 18 and 20 when the offence was committed, did not react as the jury returned their verdict of guilty.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Petrie, of Burgh Gardens, Dornoch: “You have been convicted of very serious sexual offending against a young female which had a lasting impact on her.

“It’s through her strength and bravery that you have been brought to justice.”

Defence counsel Alistair Sloan said his client lives with his wife and children and is currently unemployed, having resigned from his job at Dornoch’s Church of Scotland-run care home Oversteps following the outcome of the trial.

He said: “He recognises he was the older person and should have known better and takes responsibility for that.

“He more or less maintains the position he did at the trial.”

Mr Sloan added Petrie was “immature” at the time of the offence.

‘She thought she had done something wrong’

Sheriff Wallace told Petrie: “When you were 18, you engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old child over a prolonged period.

“She looked up to you. You were both a member of the same church and she looked up to you as a member of that church.

“You engaged in sexual activity with her and she was too young to consent to that conduct.

“The impact of your actions on the victim is clear.

“Your actions and the way your actions were dealt with, and indeed not dealt with properly, by the adults around you at the time have had a lasting impact on your victim.

Craigiebuckler Church, Springfield Road. Image: DC Thomson

“She thought she had done something wrong. It is clear it was you who had committed wrong and caused substantial harm by your actions.”

The sheriff said he also had to consider Petrie’s age at the time and lack of maturity, as well as his lack of offending before or since.

He imposed a three-year probation order with requirements to be under supervision for three years and complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Petrie to complete the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and placed him on the sex offenders register for three years.

A spokesman for CrossReach – the operating name of the Social Care Council of the Church of Scotland – said: “We were made aware during Mr Petrie’s employment with us that allegations of a historical nature had been made against him, for which he was subsequently charged.

“We took immediate steps to notify the relevant regulators, carried out a full risk assessment and took steps to follow the advice we were given whilst the case was subject to police investigation.

“All necessary steps were taken to ensure that bail conditions were met and we are satisfied that during that period Mr Petrie’s conduct was appropriate. Mr Petrie is now no longer employed by CrossReach.

“Our thoughts are very much with the young woman affected.”

