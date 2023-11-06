George Stewart’s delight after making history as first Inverness boxer to win professional title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Stewart’s delight after making history as first Inverness boxer to win professional title

The Inverness fighter, 21, claimed the Scottish super-featherweight belt when he stopped Charlie Doig in Alloa on Friday night.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
George Stewart, the new Scottish Super Featherweight champion. Image: Courtesy of St Andrew's Sporting Club/Dean Cohen
George Stewart, the new Scottish Super Featherweight champion. Image: Courtesy of St Andrew's Sporting Club/Dean Cohen

“The Highland Warrior” George Stewart is thrilled to become the first boxer from Inverness to win a professional title – and says he always felt he was on course for glory.

The 21-year-old – who is coached by dad Bruno, having come through the ranks as a youth at Laurie Redfern’s Inverness City ABC – defeated Dundee’s Charlie Doig after seven pulsating rounds in Alloa Town Hall on Friday night to become the Scottish super-featherweight champion.

Friday’s clash was a cracking contest between the two rivals, with cuts above both eyes leading the referee Kevin McIntyre to rule Doig out – meaning the glory belonged to determined and ambitious Highlander Stewart.

George Stewart from Inverness, right, on his way to victory against Charlie Doig from Dundee. Image: Courtesy of St Andrew’s Sporting Club/Dean Cohen

Stewart, who started boxing when he was just 10, explained how he always felt in control of the showdown, with most of the big moments coming from his hands.

He said: “I had Kevin Anderson, ex-British and Commonwealth (welterweight) champion, doing my corner and he had the game-plan down to a tee. We were all pretty confident when we went in.

“The ref stopped it in the seventh round as both Charlie’s eyes were cut open.

“I was landing the cleaner and heavier shots and I felt I was the stronger fighter.

“I came in lighter than him, but I almost put him down in the third and fifth rounds and then it was stopped in the seventh.”

Dad and coach Bruno sensed glory

Stewart was delighted dad Bruno was there to see the drama unfold.

He said: “He was helping out in the corner, so, although he wasn’t telling me what to do, he was there telling me ‘you’ve got this’ – so he still had a massive part to play.

“We have felt, right from the start, it was the right course for me. It’s a case of onwards and upwards from here.

“The next challenge is probably to take on a couple of smaller fights before hopefully going for another title after that.”

‘My phone’s still going with messages’

Returning north as a national champion meant the world to Stewart, who has been bowled over by the reaction.

He added: “We are all really proud. Seeing what it means to everyone – it’s been an emotional roller-coaster.

“There was a really good backing for me. I had 11 people at ringside down from Inverness. I also had 15 people from my manager’s side, as well as a few family members, so I was well supported.

“We’re in Monday now and my phone is still going with messages. It’s been great.”

And to win the title in his first pro contest away from Inverness didn’t faze him.

Stewart shaped up for his title shot with a no-nonsense victory against Miguel Zamora at the Drumossie Hotel in the Highland capital last month.

He said: “My first five fights had been at the Drumossie, but I still felt comfortable fighting away from home. It was a really nice venue at Alloa with a really good atmosphere.”

First coach Redfern was also delighted to see Stewart emerge victorious, adding: “I’m made up for George and I’m sure all of Inverness is delighted to see him win this title.

“It’s brilliant to see.”

Conversation