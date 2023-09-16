Drunk man vandalised Inverness railway station then assaulted officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk man vandalised Inverness railway station then assaulted officer

Richard Shields kicked and headbutted a glass door before turning his aggression on a police officer who had been called to the scene.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place at Inverness railway station. Image: DC Thomson
A man caught on CCTV vandalising a train station door headbutted a police officer who had been called in to stop him.

Inverness city CCTV operators spotted Richard Shields kicking and headbutting the glass door at Inverness railway station and contacted Police Scotland.

But when a policeman arrived on the scene, Shields turned his aggression towards the man, headbutting him “forcibly” before attempting to walk away.

Vandalism caught on CCTV

Shields appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of vandalism and assaulting a police officer on December 23 of last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 3.10am when CCTV operators spotted Shields’ behaviour.

She said: “Operators observed the accused causing damage to the railway station main glass door by kicking it and headbutting it.”

The information was passed to control and officers attended at the scene, where they observed Shields to be intoxicated.

But as officers attempted to talk to him, Shields headbutted one and tried to make off.

“He forcibly struck the police witness to his head using his head and attempted to walk away,” Ms Gray told the court.

‘He was very drunk at the time’

She added that the assault left the officer with “reddening to his forehead” but this did not require any medical treatment.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Shields, told the court his 20-year-old client has no previous convictions.

He said: “I suspect the time of year may have had something to do with this. He was very drunk at that time, but that is not an excuse for his behaviour.”

Mr Henderson added that Shields had asked the court to accept his apology.

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Shields, of Carnac Crescent, Inverness, on a community payback order requiring him to complete 66 hours of unpaid work in the community within 12 months.

