85-year-old John retires after 60 years with Lovie Quarry & Concrete

An Aberdeenshire firm’s longest serving employee has retired after 60 years.

85-year-old John Southworth devoted almost all of his working years to Lovie Quarry & Concrete.

After six decades of hard work for the Fraserburgh firm he has now decided it’s time for his well-earned retirement.

John’s first pay check in 1963 amounted to £11 for his week’s work.

Career path at Lovie Quarry and Concrete

John was already 10 years into his working life when he joined the firm aged 25.

He joined the company as a shovel driver but quickly transitioned to specialising as a mechanic.

He said: “I joined on the Monday as a shovel driver and started working nights on which I learned blacksmithing.

“When I joined the business it was owned by its founder James Lovie, before it was passed down generations.

In 2003 the firm had a retirement party for then-65-year-old John. However, he managed to continue his role in the firm for a further 20 years.

He said: “It’s been 20 years since I first retired.

“We had a party on the Friday night and by the time Monday came around I was back in working as usual.”

No regrets for retiree

John said he’d carry on working if he could, however due to the conditions of his knees the role became implausible.

He has no regrets about dedicating so many years of his life to the company, which has five quarries across the north-east.

“Almost everything I know was learned during my job with Lovie,” he said.

“They were always good to me and so I tried my best to be good enough for them. I saw no reason to shift from the company.

“I would still work away if it wasn’t for my knees stopping me from getting down to do the typical jobs.

“I loved every minute of it and if I had the time back I’d do it all over again.”

Owner thankful for service

Owner Mark Lovie admitted John told him he may show up “to do a thing or two now and again”.

He said: “It’s no small feat what John has managed, there can’t be many out there who have managed 60 years in one company.

“We’re very proud that he worked for us and we wish him all the best for his well-earned retirement.

“Of course he’ll be missed around here too since he was here for such a long time as well as a hard worker.

“He told me he might still pop in now and again if he gets bored, which is just mental.”