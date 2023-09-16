85-year-old John retires after 60 years with Lovie Quarry & Concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
85-year-old John retires after 60 years with Lovie Quarry & Concrete

The firm had a celebration when John turned 65 in 2003 - before the mechanic returned to work as usual for a further 20 years!

By Alex Banks
John Southworth (centre) has retired aged 85. Image: Lovie Quarry & Concrete
John Southworth (centre) has retired aged 85. Image: Lovie Quarry & Concrete

An Aberdeenshire firm’s longest serving employee has retired after 60 years.

85-year-old John Southworth devoted almost all of his working years to Lovie Quarry & Concrete.

After six decades of hard work for the Fraserburgh firm he has now decided it’s time for his well-earned retirement.

John’s first pay check in 1963 amounted to £11 for his week’s work.

Career path at Lovie Quarry and Concrete

John was already 10 years into his working life when he joined the firm aged 25.

He joined the company as a shovel driver but quickly transitioned to specialising as a mechanic.

He said: “I joined on the Monday as a shovel driver and started working nights on which I learned blacksmithing.

“When I joined the business it was owned by its founder James Lovie, before it was passed down generations.

John joined the firm as a shovel driver in 1963. Image: Lovie Quarry & Concrete

In 2003 the firm had a retirement party for then-65-year-old John. However, he managed to continue his role in the firm for a further 20 years.

He said: “It’s been 20 years since I first retired.

“We had a party on the Friday night and by the time Monday came around I was back in working as usual.”

No regrets for retiree

John said he’d carry on working if he could, however due to the conditions of his knees the role became implausible.

He has no regrets about dedicating so many years of his life to the company, which has five quarries across the north-east.

“Almost everything I know was learned during my job with Lovie,” he said.

“They were always good to me and so I tried my best to be good enough for them. I saw no reason to shift from the company.

“I would still work away if it wasn’t for my knees stopping me from getting down to do the typical jobs.

“I loved every minute of it and if I had the time back I’d do it all over again.”

Owner thankful for service

Owner Mark Lovie admitted John told him he may show up “to do a thing or two now and again”.

He said: “It’s no small feat what John has managed, there can’t be many out there who have managed 60 years in one company.

“We’re very proud that he worked for us and we wish him all the best for his well-earned retirement.

“Of course he’ll be missed around here too since he was here for such a long time as well as a hard worker.

“He told me he might still pop in now and again if he gets bored, which is just mental.”

Conversation