Man’s ‘gangster-style’ paintball revenge attack on children who played chickenellie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man’s ‘gangster-style’ paintball revenge attack on children who played chickenellie

Joe Taylor, from Elgin, lost the plot with two 12-year-old boys and an eight-year-old girl, leaving them all "covered in bruises" and terrified.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin paintball attacker Joe Taylor
Elgin paintball attacker Joe Taylor. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin man has admitted a “gangster-style” paintball revenge attack on a group of children – after they knocked at his front door and then ran away.

Joe Taylor, 29, lost the plot with two 12-year-old boys and an eight-year-old girl, chasing after them in his car before cornering them in a car park.

He then opened fire with his paintball gun, leaving them all “covered in bruises” and terrified.

The mum of one of the victims, who was in court to see his guilty plea, said the incident had traumatised the children.

paintballing equipment
Joe Taylor went after the children with a paintball gun. Image: Shutterstock

Taylor appeared at in Elgin Sheriff Court for trial today but agreed to a late plea bargain, admitting to three of the four charges against him.

He admitted firing the weapon at the schoolchildren on January 20 this year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver accepted his plea and Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentencing for reports to be produced.

‘What kids haven’t played knock-door-run before?’

The mum of one of the boys – who cannot be named for legal reasons – said she was relieved her son would not now have to give evidence as part of a trial.

She explained that the group had been “innocently” playing knock-door-run – also known as chickenellie and ding-dong-dash – but events had taken a turn for the worse after they had knocked on the door of Taylor’s home in the town’s Bain Avenue.

She said: “What kids haven’t played knock-door-run before? We’ve all done it. Our son admits he did kick the door too, but he went back to apologise when he saw how angry he was.”

However, the apology was not accepted, and Taylor then got into his car and began chasing the children – who were on foot.

“The kids made a run for it,” the mum explained. “But he managed to corner them in a car park. He rolled his window down and opened fire with the paintball gun.

“At first, they did not know it was a paintball gun – they were all terrified. He was hitting out indiscriminately – my son said it was ‘gangster-style’.

“He shot all the kids. The wee girl was shot in the neck – her skin was broken and bleeding – they were all covered in bruises.

“The bruising was close to their faces, and they were all really shaken up by the whole thing.

“We are relieved now that they didn’t have to give evidence – but we have had this worry and anxiety about it thinking they would have to.”

Parents confront paintball attacker

The mum went on to say that she and the mother of one of the other boys went round to Taylor’s house to confront him.

She said: “He’s got one of those camera doorbells, so he didn’t actually come to the door. We asked him if he had shot at our kids and he just laughed. He showed no remorse at all.”

The parents then contacted the police to report the incident.

“They weren’t hurting anyone,” she said. “I’m just so relieved that it didn’t get dragged through the court – the whole thing has just been very traumatic.”

Taylor will appear again at Elgin Sheriff Court next month when Sheriff Fleetwood will pass sentence after a restriction of liberty report has been produced.

More from Crime & Courts

The High Court in Edinburgh.
Brave 18-year-old chased after her rapist as he fled through Aberdeen city centre
Clark Fraser admitted being concerned in the supply of nearly £60,000 of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen man caught with nearly £60,000 cannabis in bedroom cupboard
The car, the Aberdeen car thief was found in the back of
Aberdeen car thief found sleeping in back of £45,000 Mercedes with cocaine and hammer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'She thought she was going to die': Man punched and throttled new girlfriend in…
Darren McKenzie admitted acting recklessly and setting fire to his son's flat on Rose Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google/Facebook.
Dad sets son's home on fire with hot barbeque coals left under sofa
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Two child neglecters and a Hollywood scammer
Inverness Sheriff Court
'Shocking behaviour': Driver rode into garden wall high on a cocktail of drugs
Calvin Gallon was back in court for attacking friend Callum Swaffield with a baseball bat and a bottle. The pair had previously admitted throwing a sheet over a disabled man before taping him to his mobility scooter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Thug who taped disabled man to mobility scooter back in court after attacking his…
Andrew Shepherd, the Aberdeen lodger who assaulted his landlord
Ungrateful lodger throttled his landlord and broke her wrist
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A man has admitted being abusive to his boss and threatening to stalk him if he didn?t get paid. Barry Laing, 46, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court - facing charges of threatening his employer Ryan Calvert Picture shows; Barry Laing leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion in an unrelated case. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'I will be at your house every night': Joiner threatened his boss as he…