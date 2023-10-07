Man in the dock after threatening partner during row sparked by Sunday dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in the dock after threatening partner during row sparked by Sunday dinner

Rob Munro argued with his partner and struggled with her as she tried to leave his home following the disagreement.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man found himself in the dock after telling his partner that her Sunday dinner “looked s***e”.

Rob Munro made the comment after falling out with his partner and when she tried to leave his house, there was a “tit-for-tat” struggle between the pair.

Munro was arrested and charged and admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on July 16 of this year at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that the woman had arrived at Munro’s Lochcarron home after visiting a recently bereaved friend and had begun cooking a Sunday dinner.

Argument over lack of wine

An argument began when Munro noticed that the woman had a glass of wine and he did not have any.

The woman asked him to take a plate of the dinner to her friend who lived nearby and he commented that it “looked s***e”.

When he returned from the errand the woman was on the phone to her sister, at which point Munro started “banging doors” because he “didn’t like her talking to her sister”.

Mrs Ralph told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He was muttering things under his breath, which upset her.”

After he called her a “f***ing b****” she decided to leave and began gathering her belongings.

The court heard that when Munro stepped outside his property, the woman closed and locked the door “in order to gather her possessions” – at which point he began banging on the door and indicating that he wanted to get back into the house.

When the woman went outside and put her belongings in her vehicle a “struggle” between the pair ensued.

Pair’s ‘tit-for-tat’ struggle

Mrs Ralph said: “It was very much tit-for-tat. She managed to kick him and made contact with his jaw. It would be fair to say that he didn’t come off lightly.”

The police were contacted and Munro was arrested.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Munro, said his client and the woman had taken “a quantity of alcohol” on the day in question.

He said that it was because of this that Munro had been concerned when it appeared the woman was going to leave in her car.

“Mr Munro didn’t want her to do that,” he said.

He added that his client had no record of domestic offending.

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Munro, of Kirkton Gardens, Lochcarron, £600.

More from Crime & Courts

Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Inverness drink-driver jailed for 'life-threatening' bookies smash
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
James Duthie, who is facing a fine after the gas leak and the MV Sunbeam at Fraserburgh harbour in 2018.
Fraserburgh fishing firm fined £220,000 after crewman dies in gas leak
Sandy Mundie who crippled a man in an Aberdeen attack
'Justice has been done': Victim's family praise sentence for thug who crippled man in…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Porsche driver did double the speed limit through NC500 village