Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year

A Banff mother suffering from insomnia has been banned from driving after falling asleep at the wheel and smashing into a lamppost.

Sarah Clubb, 28, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court and admitted driving the silver Vauxhall – which was her friend’s car – dangerously on September 13 last year.

The court heard that traffic police had been in Macduff just after midnight on that day and had seen the Vauxhall hit the lamppost on Union Road, next to Bluebird Bus’ premises.

There was “extensive damage” to the front of the car and when the officers approached Clubb, who was in the driver’s seat, she “spontaneously” admitted to crashing into the lamppost, adding that she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Clubb was tested for alcohol and drugs, but both tests were negative.

Awake for days on end

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge explained that Clubb had been suffering from insomnia and at that time of the crash would be awake “for days on end”.

He told the court that she lives alone with her nine-year-old son and had been seeking medical assistance at the time for the condition.

Mr Beveridge said that it was now under control but said Clubb, of Whinhill Crescent, accepted that she drove knowing that she “had one of these episodes before”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Clubb, who has no previous convictions, £210 and banned her from driving for 12 months with immediate effect.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.