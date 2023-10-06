Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year

Sarah Clubb had been suffering from insomnia and, around the time of the crash, would be awake “for days on end”.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court.
A Banff mother suffering from insomnia has been banned from driving after falling asleep at the wheel and smashing into a lamppost.

Sarah Clubb, 28, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court and admitted driving the silver Vauxhall – which was her friend’s car – dangerously on September 13 last year.

The court heard that traffic police had been in Macduff just after midnight on that day and had seen the Vauxhall hit the lamppost on Union Road, next to Bluebird Bus’ premises.

There was “extensive damage” to the front of the car and when the officers approached Clubb, who was in the driver’s seat, she “spontaneously” admitted to crashing into the lamppost, adding that she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Clubb was tested for alcohol and drugs, but both tests were negative.

Awake for days on end

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge explained that Clubb had been suffering from insomnia and at that time of the crash would be awake “for days on end”.

He told the court that she lives alone with her nine-year-old son and had been seeking medical assistance at the time for the condition.

Mr Beveridge said that it was now under control but said Clubb, of Whinhill Crescent, accepted that she drove knowing that she “had one of these episodes before”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Clubb, who has no previous convictions, £210 and banned her from driving for 12 months with immediate effect.

