Orkney aim to make it six wins on the spin; Highland hoping to build on strong start

Team manager Garry Coltherd says there is 'a good buzz about the squad' following a strong start to National Three.

By Gary Heatly
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Orkney are on the road to Hamilton Bulls this weekend looking to make it six wins from six to keep up the pressure on National Three leaders Allan Glen’s and they have been boosted by the availability of skipper Liam Moar.

In recent weeks the men from Pickaquoy have become masters at edging tight games, getting past Preston Lodge 28-24, Boroughmuir 21-20 and Hillhead Jordanhill 31-30.

Those wins added to earlier ones against West of Scotland and Howe of Fife and means they are second in the table.

Hamilton, who they face at Laigh Bent tomorrow, have not won a game yet, but have scrapped hard for seven bonus points to sit seventh in the table, so they will be no pushovers.

Captain Moar will come back into the second-row or back-row having missed the last couple of games due to work commitments while Duncan Gray is also set to return to the pack.

There is an injury doubt over Jon Tait, but it looks to be a fairly strong squad travelling.

“The boys have done really well so far this season, but we know there is a long way to go,” team manager Garry Coltherd said.

“There is a good buzz about the squad and the coaches [Alan Brown, Scott Rendall, Chris Guthrie and William Thomson] are please with how hard everyone is working.

“We know that Hamilton will be a good side at home, so we will have to perform well.”

Melrose head to Canal Park

In National One, like Orkney in their division, Highland are second and have had a good first five weeks of the campaign.

Fifth-placed Melrose will be the visitors to Canal Park tomorrow and the two sides come into this win off good wins last week.

Highland came out on top 25-20 at Biggar while Melrose defeated Borders rivals Gala 53-31 at The Greenyards, so expect this game to be an exciting one.

There is a massive game at the bottom of National Two with Aberdeen Grammar hosting Berwick at Rubislaw.

Aberdeen Grammar’s Donovan Zietsman on the charge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Five defeats has Grammar 10th in the table while one draw and four losses have Berwick just three points and one place above them.

“It is a big game coming up at Rubislaw and the lads are raring to go,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“The search goes on for our first win and I will take responsibility for our performances so far as I had to find out about all players at the club and tried to establish a defensive mindset.

“Now that is done the squad has settled and the focus is on attack.

“The pressure the players have been feeling has been showing in the performances, so now the shackles are off.”

GoGos ready for leaders

Gordonians were frustrated by their late loss to Falkirk last time out and the fourth-placed side are on the road to leaders Lasswade this time around.

There are no major changes to the squad and head coach Ryan Morrice said:  “We are looking forward to challenging ourselves against the league leaders this weekend.

“We know our set piece will be under pressure against a big Lasswade pack, so the challenge is to try and get parity there. If we can achieve that then we can get a foothold in the game and build from there.

“We’ve proved over the first five games that we can be competitive at this level, but the challenge is replicating it every week as there are no easy games in this division.

“This young squad is learning every week and hopefully the best of us is still to come.”

In Caledonia One, Aberdeen Wanderers are still looking for their first win in the North Conference and they are hosting Highland’s second team.

Unbeaten leaders Moray host Ellon.

Garioch women are after a first win and they are away to Cartha Queen’s Park in the Premiership.

Head coach Dave Duguid said:  “We know it’s going to be tough, Cartha showed they were competitive against Stirling (when they were beaten 29-17 in mid-September) and we weren’t (losing 98-17 to County the following week), so we just need to focus on ourselves and keep improving.

“We are looking for a reaction from the Stirling game and want the players to enjoy their rugby again after a heavy defeat.”

